Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Compliment That You’ve Been Given? (Closed)

Words are powerful things, so why not share some of the best compliments that you’ve heard?
#1
I used to do a lot of amateur dramatics. After a performance in a local community play, I was contacted by one of the organisers. Apparently there was an actor of international acclaim who lived in the neighbouring village, came to the show and enjoyed my performance. He put me in touch and I landed my first (paid) acting gig in a proper theatre.
Press were invited to the dress rehearsal so that the article is out a few days before opening night.
My compliment? A national newspaper referred to me as ‘Towering aloof in a god-like manner’.
#2
We have a huge yard and several large oak trees. In the fall I rake the yard as my workout (as opposed to using the leaf blower). I had spent all morning raking, the leaf pile was almost as tall my 8 year old. A pro landscaping team showed up to do my neighbors yard. One of the guys pointed to my leaf pile and pointed to his rake. I flexed, he flexed back and said “Strong girl. You go!”
#3
I was told I had a pretty voice (I had always thought that my voice sounded stupid)
#4
Well, when I was singing for my singing lessons, I was singing a No Doubt song, and my teacher said I had a voice like Gwen Stafani’s. It made me really happy!
#5
I was recently called handsome for the first time in 20 years by a woman who was not my mother. She had no way of knowing but I had just shaved my head and trimmed my beard for the first time since covid started.
#6
So I was holding the door for somebody and instead of saying thank you he said and I quote “chivalry can still exists in women” and then I walk over to him after cause there was nobody else to hold the door for and then he said thanks and I thought that was totally awesome.
#7
As a step father I’ve always struggled with a doubt that I am a “real” dad. Although my son’s bio father is not in the picture that feeling has clung to me. One day I was at my son’s school and I saw him pointing to me and tell his teacher that I was his dad. It hit me when we got into the car what he had said. I choked up and still do when thinking abt it. Although he looks nothing like me I am his father and he is my son.
#8
once a lady said that i have beautiful hair but at that time i thought i had the most frizzy hair because sometimes my comb used to stuck in my hair. After i heard that compliment i decided to take care of my hair and now i always receive that compliment
#9
I have a couple, I guess they aren’t high compliments, but it’s who they were from.
1, ‘You can actually sing pretty well’ -from my ‘friend’, who usually insults me.
2, ‘You are smart’ -from my worst enemy.
3, ‘I like your hair!’-from my brother’s classmate, this one meant the most because he REALLY cares about his hair.
