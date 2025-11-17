Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Never Had A Chance To Tell People? (Closed)

I’ll start. Lego is the biggest tire manufacturer in the world.
You. Yes you reading this. You’re looking fabulous today and I wanted to congratulate you on getting through your recent troubles. Don’t worry so much about tomorrow, it’ll be okay. I’ve got your back.
Doesn’t mean I’m Asian means I am good at math. 90% as a grade? Not enough to be Asian smart? Nope, I am not gonna be a lawyer, doctor, etc…I wanna be an author or an artist. Screw the stereotypes about Asians.
No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you’ve done with your life, at the end of the day, it’s night.
I really just want to slack off and paint.
Mom, I was raped when I was 17.
She’s never on BP, and telling her now would just upset her, but I wish I could’ve. Since my dad would’ve blamed me for it, I never did, and, well, y’know. Here we are.
Vaccines does NOT cause autism.
I smile quite a bit… but it is to hide quite a bit
If you need help, contact me. It’s the people on bp who helped me through my depression via email. Shoutout to:
Tina
RandomCrow
Riri
You might feel alone or unloved but there is ALWAYS someone out there who cares, you just might not know it.
You deserve love and the best and no matter what happens around you, that’ll always be true. Times are hard but it’s not then end, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel but it might just take awhile, but it’ll be worth it.
No matter if I know you or not irl I love you and care about you.
I want to tell my baby sister that I love her…. We’d been estranged for a decade and she just up and died for no bloody reason at 33….. Now she’ll never know
I’ve been wondering about what I want to be in the future. Not jobs, but gender-wise. Currently I’m AFAB but idk I’ve just been thinking, what if I could be something else?
It is super important to love snakes. They are critical members of ecosystems worldwide. They are also adorable. Snakes are NOT evil, mean, or agressive. They are the exact opposite. There are about 3,600ish species of snakes in the world. Only about 600ish of them have venom, and only 200ish of those 600ish can hurt a human. This means that the vast majority of snakes are completely harmless. Even venomous snakes aren’t dangerous to humans. A dangerous animal would be like a bear, dog, wolf, lion, tiger, etc. These animals can and often times do go out of their way to harm humans. Some even willingly hunt them. Snakes don’t. The only time people get bit by snakes is if:
1. you mess with them and ignore all their warnings telling you to back off.
2. You accidently step or roll on top of the snake.
3. You aren’t paying attention and you accidently grab a snake, say while gardening.
In any of these cases, it is the human’s fault for getting bitten, not the snake’s. The snake is just trying to protect itself. They are very scared of us.
– Let’s go over snakes warning signs, because they almost always give plenty of warning before biting. This depends on the species, so I’ll use rattle snakes for an example. Rattle snakes will first rattle. This is basically them saying “Hey please get away from me, you are scary and I don’t want to have to bite you, but I will if you don’t go away.” They then will go into an S position, aka, a defensive pose. This makes them look bigger and scary, in hopes that it will scare you away. They also do long, slow tongue flicks. This body language is telling you to back off. If you still ignore their warnings they will bite if they can’t slither away. Many times when a rattle snake bites it gives you a “dry bite” meaning no venom. This is because they don’t want to waste their pressious venom on a human. Their venom is meant for their food, which they cannot get without it. If they use their venom on a human, they can’t get food, meaning they can’t make more venom, and will most likely die. A human can go to the hospital and will almost always survive (rattlesnakes specifically.)
– Let’s look at a cobra’s warnings. They stand up nice and tall and hood up. They stretch the skin on their neck to look like a hood. This makes them look bigger and scarier. They often bluff strike, meaning they lunge forward and hiss, looking like they are about to bite, but don’t. They will then try to run away if that isn’t the first thing it tried. Some cobras will open their mouth saying “Hey you are making me scared, I don’t like you, please go away.” If you are dumb enough to still mess with it, and it feels like it can’t escape, then it will bite.
– Now for black mambas, because this is the snake people are scared the most of. They do the same thing as a cobra, but they are more than likely to try to run away first. If not, they will open their mouths, which are jet black saying “Hey I’m venomous and you are scaring me. I don’t want to bite you, but I will if you don’t leave me alone.” They only bite if they can’t get away first. Black mambas do NOT chase people. Their goal is to get away as fast as possible, which can often be the same escape route as the human wants to take since mambas are smart. They want to get away, not chase you. To a human it might look like you are being chased, but the snake is terrified at this point and wants to run away and hide.
– What about a harmless snake? Say a bullsnake/gophersnake. They will do the same thing as a rattle snake, but they add suoer loud hissing. They have a modifyed tracheia which allows them to hiss really loud compared to other snakes. They also shake(buzz) their tail to mimic a rattlesnake. They will then run away, but if you pick them up (which is 100% safe) they will bite. Their bites do not hurt much. A dog or cat’s bite hurts way way worse. (I’ve been bitten by my pet snakes, it doesn’t hurt.)
Always love your snakes please. They are adorable :)
I’ve never been given the chance to tell anyone that I’m a vegan. Wait…
I think I have mental problems. I’m constantly sad, my brother is ruining my self esteem, I hate where I live, I wanna go home but I don’t know where it is, as soon as I’m 18 I’m leaving, I’m stupid, worthless, nobody likes me, and people are just trying to comfort me when if they knew me, they would hate me too.
Never told enough people I love them……… Making up for it now.
Love you guys! ( except toast)
No one in the world can be labeled and sorted by just good and bad. Being a “good person” or a “bad person” is just based of how you see someone or something. You have every right to hate someone for something “bad” they have done, but don’t let that cloud your view of something “good” about them too.
Here’s a quote I want to start using, long version. “People may be called two-faced. But to me, everyone is a circle, with infinite angles and perspectives in it and only one shell, no matter how a person will change, they might look the same. So know that those around you live between worlds of their making, and in the sea of thoughts within their head. The way you see them might change when they are feeling a way you don’t commonly see. But the turmoil of the waves inside them is just covering it” -Me
1. My friend calls shoes “gripper capsules.” 2. Milton Hershey (creator/founder of Hershey chocolate) was supposed to be on the Titanic, but didn’t go because of some trouble in his factory. 3. Tomato, pumpkin, squash, lemon, lime, peppers (bell peppers to hot peppers) are all fruit
It’s always darkest before the coming attractions
I live very far away from humanity (thats why i cant tell them)
No matter who or where you are, if you are diagnosed with Mesothelioma you may be entitled to financial compensation.
Very random, but
Anything can be turned into a verb
“I’m gonna mini this fjors (horse)”
“This fjord has been minied”
“I’m fishing my way to bp”
(Fishing: moving like a fish)
Dang it’s cool to see people getting downvoted, gotta say what I wanna say carefully, or else the big bad downvoters will get me! ooOoOoO! I’ve taken a liking towards the Twisted Metal franchise, I wanna watch the show but don’t have Peacock. Hence, the Funko Sweet Tooth pfp.
I want to die. I want to die but I don’t because I can’t shove my sister’s into my place. I want to die but I promised my best friend I wouldn’t. And no matter how many times I try, it doesn’t work. I want to die, but I can’t, because I can’t hurt the people who DO care.
