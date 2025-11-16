Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wanted To Do When You Were Younger That You Wouldn’t Even Consider Doing Now?

Dream jobs, vacations, houses, anything!
#1
We have a small ranch with horses. I learned horse-riding when I was four years old. Always wanted to take over my father’s ranch and work with the horses. It also was the dream of my dad. But things have changed, it’s not my plan anymore and that makes my dad really sad. I’m now looking forward on finishing and publishing my first book. Becoming an author is my goal!
#2
For a few years in elementary school, I was convinced I was going to be an author, an actress, a marine biologist, a teacher, and a mom all at once for the rest of my life. Now all I want is to get through the next week without a mental breakdown.
#3
When I was younger I always though it would be a good idea to be an assassin or a hitman.
Now I just think of all the travelling involved and then think, ‘I’d rather be at home with my dogs’.
#4
i once said i would become a chef when i was little and now i cant even use a microwave to reheat some leftover pizza
#5
I wanted to be a veterinarian, but I’m too sensitive and couldn’t handle it now.
#6
Being a pastor, or preaching any religion at all really. Now just to clarify before everyone hates me, I simply believe what makes the most sense in my mind. I believe that there may be higher beings out there but otherwise you cold call me an atheist. I think religion is simply something that humans use as a way of coping with the reality we live in.
#7
I wanted to be a Wild Kratt. I mean, come on, who watches the show and DOESN’T want to have ‘creature powers!’ (tbh i still envy getting to travel the world to see animals)
#8
I wanted to conform to heteronormativity. What an idiot I was, denying the crush I had on my best friend.
#9
I remember some of the career options I was thinking of when I was younger: Baker, Lawyer, Makeup Artist, stuff like that. But now, I barely use the oven (and sometimes I’m afraid to) due to a burn incident that happened when I was little. Second, I don’t think I’d be able to stand the amount of paperwork and long hours as a lawyer, and third, while makeup IS a hobby of mine, I don’t think I’d really enjoy having it as a full-time career. Now, I aspire to be a Graphic Designer and dance on the side. I love performing and visual arts, and I’m so glad I finally figured out what I want to do :)
#10
When I was younger I always wanted to be a dolphin trainer at SeaWorld or something but even when I exercise a lot I’m not very fit and they have strict rules about your health. Then a marine biologist but a counselor said there’s so many in Florida that finding a job would be next to impossible.
Then I wanted to be a lawyer but I learned about the corruption. I could never live with myself getting a murder or pedo off the hook. I’m older now and care for my mom but if anything I’d still like to get into local politics or social issues but my health makes my involvement limited.
#11
I always wanted to be a zoologist, and now I barely like animals in general
#12
I wanted to go big with my heavy metal band. Don’t get me wrong, I love singing in a band, I love that music and I love creating music. But I must admit that I get a lot of stage fright. Also I don’t like to perform in front of crowds and genuinely have know idea what to do.
#13
A singer. Can’t even sing confidently without someone I have been hanging out with for 4 or more years.
#14
I wanted to be a monchichi, then moved on to wanting to be a semi truck driver. I am neither, and I’m okay with that.
#15
I wanted to be a cowboy. My first three experiences with horses made me get rid of that idea. The first ran full tilt to the edge of a cliff and abruptly stopped. The second tried to scrape me off his back by running full speed through a barn. The third was content to just walk through the cornfield instead of the path… I gave up.
