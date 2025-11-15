Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Never Told Your Parents? (Closed)

by

Hey Pandas, we all have things we kept from our parents, and most of them have been let out later in our lives when they’re not important anymore. Important or not, big or small, what’s something your parents never knew (or know!) about you?

#1

When I was in kindergarten, I had this routine where I would throw away my home lunch and buy a school lunch, because I didn’t like my home lunch.

One day, my teacher find out (I don’t remember how, but she did) and when my grandmother (who doesn’t speak English) came to pick me up, my teacher started telling my grandmother what I had done.

I said something along the lines of, ‘She can’t understand you,’ and my teacher replied: ‘Tell her in your language.’

So, in Persian, I told my grandmother I had done very well in school. Fortunately, no reaction. We went home.
The end.

#2

That the big burn hole in the carpet was caused by me accidentally lightning off a Roman candle in my bedroom, not accidentally leaving my hot melt glue gun on the floor and it falling over.

BTW, a Roman candle is a type of firework that shoots flaming balls about 10-15 feet into the air.

#3

I’m bisexual

#4

That my anxiety is so much worse they they think. That I have faced depression and suicidal thoughts. That I don’t talk to friends. That I have been bullied. That I change how I look so my own family won’t judge me.

#5

Something I have never told my parents is that when I was in 4th grade, I kissed someone who I loved. He loved me back. (oh and if you are wondering, yes, I did in fact kiss him on the lips.)

#6

Once the one front door key got lost and everyone searched for days. Then I found the key in my backpack after my dad changed the lock. Kept the secret for 20 years and counting.

Patrick Penrose
