Hey Pandas, What’s Something Customers Can Do To Make Your Life Easier? (Closed)

Just want to know, and be helpful.
#1
I work at a grocery store, please, put the small carts with the small carts and the big carts with the big carts
#2
Don’t get upset or annoyed at being asked for ID. Take it as a compliment
#3
Please don’t show up 5 minutes before opening and push your nose up against the glass. I find it stressful. Don’t come in 5 minutes before closing with a long shopping list. Also, if you feel an urgent need to tell your entire life story, throwing in colorful anecdotes about everyone who has ever done you wrong, a retail store in the middle of a rush is probably not your best option. I care about you as a human; I really do. But I can’t give you what you need right now.
#4
Not make a ridiculous mess. I bet most of those people would scold their kids if their kids made the same mess and left it for someone else to pick up. I’m sure people know how to put a shirt on a hanger, or put something where they found it.
If someone asked if we carry a certain book, for example, and I don’t see it where it should be, I would have to tell that customer the book has been taken. Then later find it in different section or department.
#5
Be nice, understanding humans!
#6
I don’t know about customers but you could and should make Dark Mode free again BP.
#7
Fast food workers are not robots. They don’t make the schedule and can’t make the food cook any faster. They are just as upset as you are about how busy it is. Have patience or don’t go.
#8
I work as the receptionist for an art museum. It would make my life way easier if people finished their food and drinks before they came in. Or don’t complain when you have to chug or throw out your coffee; We live in an era where people are throwing soup on the Mona Lisa. Few museums are going to allow food or drinks in the galleries.
#9
Listen.
Just that.
Actually listen.
( I no longer have to deal with customers, but this is the biggest thing I would have wanted back when I did. Hear what I was saying, instead of jumping to their own conclusions about what they *thought* I was going to say. )
#10
As a former bank teller, please come prepared when you do your banking.
#11
shop somewhere else
#12
Read the whole email – not only the subject.
#13
Part of my job had to do with meeting clients to help them complete paperwork for their own benefit, but appointments were often back to back. Be on time, for pete’s sake. Whenever you waltz in is not when I will see you, so be prepared to make another appointment.
#14
Here’s a very simple suggestion for John and Jane Q. Customer… READ SIGNS!! I’m not talking about ads and whatnot, but ones informing the public of something, where to go, etc.
#15
When I worked sales at an airport car rental center, our reservation system allowed you to input your flight number into your reservation – use it! It will automatically update your pickup time as delays happen. The smaller airport counters (not 24/7) will even stay open later to serve you if you’re expected. Our general guideline was that if you’re two hours late, your reservation is abandoned, so don’t get upset if we don’t have what you reserved. Though, if I had to guess, only around 25% of folks included flight information.
#16
Just by having a nice word or two doesn’t cost anything , yet it makes me feel so good.
#17
Don’t talk on your cell phone while people are waiting behind you.
#18
Buy it online.
#19
I’m a translator, but suppose my idea applies in other areas too:
Instead of asking me how low I can go, state your budget upfront.
#20
I worked as responsible for washing dishes in a restaurant. You think you’re doing the waiter a favor by putting napkins, cups of milk, leftover food in the coffee cups. It may take less time for the waiter to collect and put on his tray… but at the end of the trip, it’s the one who does the dishes who has to deal with it! Putting your fingers in cups with disgust, in infernal heat. (And it was worse when people could smoke in restaurants: they emptied their ashtrays into coffee cups 🤢)
#21
I deliver for Amazon. Please Amazon customers, for the love of all that is holy, if you order a lot of stuff online and want it to actually arrive at your house, put clear markers on your house so I can see from the street what number (or name) your house is. I do not have magic GPS and I am so tired of dossing up and down streets where NO ONE has a number on their home, in the dark, and the rain, trying to guess which house is the right one. Please. Just put up a clear number or go buy your own stuff from the store. (Also secure your dogs, please.)
#22
1) Be prepared beforehand. If you need something sent have the information ready, don’t act like I’m inconviencing you by asking for the address, fax number ect.
2) Please state the name we have in the system for you when we’re looking you up, if you tell me your nickname don’t get upset that I can’t find your info.
3) If you’re shopping and you decide you don’t want a product, or you used a shopping basket give it to the cashier they know what to do with it, don’t stuff it in some random place in the checkout lane.
4) Please be respectful if you are asking for assistance, don’t get annoyed if it’s taking longer than expected; if you get rude I wont do my best to resolve the sitution. (Years ago I worked in the shipping department 2nd shift and a call came in this guy was upset he said he’d ordered 3 of something and only one was sent & it was for an event in a couple of days. Even though it wasn’t part of my job I started looking into to it in an effort to help. First thing I notice is the guy only ordered one not 3, also it shipped out of one of the other DC’s not the one I was in. I tried so hard to help the guy but he got an an attitude “the is for an event with a famouse sports start, you people better make it right.” Finally I had had enough so I sweetly told the guy well you could call customer service however they’ve left for the evening, or I could transfer you to the building his order has shipped out of. He opted to be transfered to the shipping location. I happily transferred him, although I failed to mention to him our other location was natoriouse for never answering calls on 2nd shift.
#23
Understand that a start time is when the event will start, not a vague time frame for when you should arrive! 1 hour late is 1.25 hours late!
#24
#25
Don’t call the shop in the last 15 minutes.
Don’t pay with cash in the last half hour of the day. I just counted the cash in the register, and I don’t feel like having to do a recount.
#26
Stop existing. Go shop online.
#27
United States. Don’t shop at stores that stay open on Thanksgiving day!
I’m not talking about gas stations, drugstores or grocery stores- I understand they need to be open. I’m talking about big box stores that want to get a jump on Black Friday money. Sales people have to leave their family celebrations to go work at the store. A lot of places, although they offer a higher holiday pay, will put you on the schedule whether you want to work or not.
Thanksgiving is the one day a year meant for family, friends, and giving thanks for all we are grateful for. It isn’t a religious day or one that doesn’t apply to a lot of people. What it is NOT, is a day to shop.
