Hey Pandas, What’s One Secret You Never Plan On Telling Anyone? (Closed)

Do you have tea that your family can’t know? Maybe you lied about something and had to continue the lie. Maybe you lied on your resume about your education. Let us know down below your biggest secret or lie.
#1
I’ll never tell
#2
The first rule of keeping a secret is to never let anyone know that a secret even *exists*.
I have no secrets to reveal to anyone. *Especially* online.
#3
Throwaway account for obvious reasons.
I’m a hebephile/ephebophile.
I have never acted on that in my 57 years of life, and i never plan to. Because of how my preference works, the risk of me even having a chance to act on it are miniscule. Add the conscious decision not to act and some good, healthy “coping mechanisms” (e.g. talking with a therapist).
I have a stable life, a job where i do not have contact with underage people, and 3 dogs to keep me busy.
Don’t become a perp!
#4
Mine is the fact that i am part of the LGBTQ+ community. So im coming out of the closet to you lot on the ✨interwebs✨ as pansexual and genderfluid. I am now comfortable in my own skin so anyone wanna badmouth me for being who i am? Just try me b!tches
#5
{Redacted}
#6
One time, at band camp…
#7
No great secret – people suck, dogs rule.
#8
As a teen watched The Excorcist and thought it would be cool to speak in tongues. I offered my soul in order to do that. Still cant speak in tongues but worry that i am damned.
#9
Most of my life really, like, why would I tell
Mainly anything that goes wrong daily, I don’t want to make it worse
1-Being abused by father since birth
2-Having been ràped (three times I remember) like by a firefighter on his jogging stroll who arrested me for no reason
3-(related to one and two) Having had a son from having been ràped at the hospital the firefighter took me to (secret because I don’t want the poor kid to also be abused by my father)
4-Having pain in my chest; because doctors just don’t listen, and I don’t want to end up in the hospital again
…..
#10
I have been to the Vatican Archives, and while I was there I found out something…troubling. Yes. It is all true. Let me explain: I was made to swear secrecy, and told that He would strike me down if I ever said a word. However, the secret has been eating me inside. My soul will consume, I know, but the world needs to know.
The truth is [this post has been deleted]
#11
Um aren’t I supposed to not tell anyone?
#12
I work for the Aliens.
#13
CONQUER THE WORLD!!! MOUAHAHA! (with my cat, he’s the leader in fact)
#14
When I was 11, I accidentally stumbled upon my brother’s video p*rn collection, but I never told anyone because it was my fault for snooping around my brother’s iPad. Fast forward to 7 or 8 months, he got caught by my parents and there was a lot of yelling. They thought he stopped, but nope. Sometime after a year, I saw the same stuff on the laptop. This laptop was from my father’s work but it was always at home. He never used it, and because of that mostly my brother and I used it. Just after the pandemic, when schools reopened, everything on the laptop was being cleared as it now had to be returned to my father’s workplace. I opened a web browser called ‘internet’ (not sure what it was, I forgot) and saw a tab with you-know-what on pause. I hated myself for about 2 years because I had seen that thing. I’m almost fine now though, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop wishing I hadn’t poked my nose into unnecessary business or used that laptop. Now another consequence of all that is whenever my brother j**ks off, I would understand what he was doing. I wouldn’t come even 6 feet near his bed, never shared the bathroom or even toothpaste anymore and absolutely didn’t trust him. And I still don’t. I could go on and on about this. ‘Curiosity Killed The Cat’ folks, don’t be like me.
#15
That’s for me to know and no one else to know (even though no one would believe me) ;)
#16
If I told you then the plan failed.
#17
Where the bodies are hidden
#18
I’m really a cat.
#19
are you kidding me? why would i confess my deepest secret to anyone – especially like this – and hope to heavens no one will figure it out it was me. nope. pass. while i feel that my ‘sins’ have been few as i try to live a good life i am not innocent of all. and depending on what comes after i shake this ‘mortal coil’ i will keep such things close to vest until then. my only hope is that if i pass into some kind of nirvana that all my dogs are waiting for me.
#20
Dang. I would like to partake. But I’m pretty sure in my heck raising days, I’ve rattled off everything to somebody wide eyed and sweating at sunrise, or blacked out and mumbling at sundown.
#21
Like sex d***s and R&R?? Nah, too old for keeping secrets, too young for confession. Just enjoy life, take it all in, whatever is left of it!
