Hey Pandas, What’s One Secret About Our Society That You Feel Nobody Knows? (Closed)

What’s something you have observed about the community you live in or society in general that you feel no one else has realised?
#1
US.
This isn’t everyone, but the majority that I have noticed.
Freedom is ingrained into people here. They can’t think without it. Most of them have no concept of anything without it.
They have no idea.
They will straight up tell you they understand discrimination or fear or government control and it’s so laughable sometimes. No, that is the American version of discrimination, fear and government control.
The version other countries deal with is the version we don’t talk about. The version they CAN’T talk about, because it will not be “canceled” or ridiculed on the internet. It might cost them their lives or mental stability.
We are lucky to be able to work on racism and support women and disagree with the government.
#2
In middle/high school just STOP TOUCHING EACH OTHER FOR SEVEN FREAKING SECONDS!!!!!
#3
You can just leave the store without buying. Trust me. Cashiers see so many people every day, and they don’t really care enough to notice if you do or don’t buy anything.
#4
Ok some people probably know this but I just found this out and it blew my mind. A division symbol is just an empty fraction. I know right
#5
“Free speech” doesn’t mean that you don’t have consequences. Also people are wayyyy more prone to anger than one would realize, and we seem to get sort of addicted to it
#6
That all our talking, debating, protesting, marches, social media posts, etc, are not going to do a single thing. We know what is wrong with the world and we WILL accept it.
Nothing will change because:
1) We are holding ourselves hostage.
2) There is always someone else that needs to survive.
3) We are not organised.
4) We are not willing to do what is necessary.
Not being paid enough for your job? You can’t afford to quit! So you put up with the shite job and shite pay, just to survive.
Even if we were willing to sacrifice ourselves for our cause, there is always people desperate for an income, they will do whatever it takes to put food on the table and provide for their family.
Take those price gouging companies for example. We CAN get them to stop, but it means EVERYONE has to stop using their services, EVERY member of staff has to walk out, and you’ve got to take away their ability to replace you by convincing EVERY poor and desperate person not to apply for a job there. It’s a practical impossibility.
5K, 10K even 50K Protesters on a march might make the news, but all you will actually achieve, is a bit of lip service from *some* politicians… That won’t do anything.
The only way that society can make an effective change is by making history. There is a word for it and that word is ‘Revolution’.
However, as it seems that the general populace cannot even agree on seemingly simple things, there is no way a large enough collective can achieve it.
#7
Everyone suffers
It is not linked to one country, race, or gender. everyone suffers, and everyone should be supported in an equal way.
When you right off other suffering, it hurts. Be kind to everyone
Except furries
#8
Most Christians are the genuine article. Hollywood paints them in a bad light because sin is its stock in trade.
#9
That big companies don’t care about the gay community or female movements, it’s all just a marketing scheme to match the trend that’s going on to get followers and sell products. Maybe 5-10% care about that stuff but the rest uses you for money by saying they support that stuff
#10
#11
We, in America, are not oppressed. Seriously, everyone is going the extra mile to sound oppressed about ANYTHING, when we seriously live in the most accepting country ever. Like, people are trying so hard to be offended at every little inconvenience that happens to them- I’m sorry, but if the table that came after you got their food first, that. is. not. motivated. by. hate. All these things that are seriously just life, like no matter what, im sorry but you will experience criticism no matter your race, gender, issues, ect. I’m not saying homophobia/racism/ect does not exsist, because sadly, it does. But stop making mountains out of molehills.
