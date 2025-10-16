Hey Pandas, What’s One Piece Of Advice Everyone Gives That’s Actually Terrible?

We’ve all heard those so-called “words of wisdom” that are supposed to make life better—but sometimes they do the exact opposite. What’s one popular piece of advice you think is just plain terrible? Let’s hear the bad advice we should all stop taking!
#1
“You can be anything you want to be if you try hard enough!” No, you cannot. Y
Depending on what you want to be, you may not be athletic enough, or smart enough, or lucky enough.
#2
Forgive and Forget. Nope, I’m remembering, plotting, and will bring it up again.
#3
The lie that you can’t love someone else until you love yourself. How does that advice help anyone?
And, as anyone with depression or s******l thoughts can tell you, it’s categorically false
#4
Go to college. It’s a waste of time for a low paying competitive job. So, go to trade school. Be an electrician or plumber. Those trades will never go away
#5
“Life’s not fair – you just have to accept it.”
My mum used to say this a lot, and I never agreed. No, I don’t have to accept sexism, bias, inequality etc, because that’s just the way it is. I’m going to fight it and scream about it instead, because if lots of people do that, then maybe things will change.
#6
So many, often parroted here from Reddit posts, but I get particularly annoyed by anything about how to stop procrastinating over unpleasant tasks that start with “just”. From “just do it now” to “just do ten minutes of it, it won’t seem to bad then”.
#7
You cannot discipline autism away “before they grow and it “sets” in”. You can’t bleach-bath it away. You can’t pray it away. You can’t change their diet and boom they are cured. Stop peddling these lies before they hurt even more innocent people. You googled ignorance is not a suitable replacement for actual knowledge and medical training.
#8
I’ve heard people say that there’s no reward for being a good person simply because it’s right. But the thing is, being a good person, doing good, that’s the reward.
#9
Go be a lawyer when u grow u up (🤮)
#10
Anyone saying “calm down” when I’m upset.
#11
What would Jesus do? I prefer what would Chuck Norris do?
#12
Get your “base tan” by getting badly sunburned. Then get even more sun exposure as frequently and for as long as you can (or use a tanning bed, even) for a “healthy” look.
#13
“You should be open-minded about everything.” No, you don’t. It is okay to shut out certain topics, especially those that tend to make tempers flare.
