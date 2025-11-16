Hey Pandas, What’s An Idea For A Movie Plot That You Have? (Closed)

Idk I’m just curious.
#1
Niveeran. There is a species of aliens called Niveerans who take animistic traits of earth animals of real or fictional origin based on their truest selves. FOr example, somone who was really shy was born a deer, but after becoming a mother they become a bear. So this takes place with a young boy who lives with his father. One day, he finds a cave that is a portal to Niveera, where he finds out he is the last dragon Niveeran and his mother was killed by his father after finding out who she was and the boy vows to take vengance on hos father for his crimes
#2
So I actually write stories so I am going to say on of the plots of my book that have written. A young girl watches her dad get murdered, a few years later the same person that killed her father tries to kill her only when he thinks succeeds the girl does end up dying. The rest of the book/movie is about her discovering her powers that she had always had and try and stop the serial killer who killed her father and nearly killed her, and find out how she is meant to be. The book I wrote is actually really sad, as she believes that she shouldn’t be how she is, that she doesn’t deserve it, but she pulls through and end up serving justice to the killer and finding out the origins of her power.
#3
Cats taking over the world
#4
A pair of vet assistants accidentally find themselves working at a clinic for mythological creatures and cryptids.
#5
A man who finds the truth about life and the universe, but with each discovery leaving him shattered in some way. At the very end he loses all purpose.
#6
A movie but from different perspectives… like there is no main character, and the movie is about how everyone sees the world in their eyes
#7
The rich and powerful go on strike. Employers no longer employ, the king no longer reigns, the government no longer governs… Chaos and hilarity ensue.
