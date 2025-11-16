Hey Pandas, What’s A Weird Fact About Your Country You’ve Found On The Internet? (Closed)

So I came across this article and most of the facts about Europe are false. Especially, this one about The Netherlands is so weird: “In Sweden and the Netherlands, there are no curtains on the windows.”

Huh? Who comes up with these “facts”?

#1

Germany:
There was a warning that people might run around naked here.
Yes, we do have areas where being naked is allowed, and I think we’re also a bit more easygoing about it – but it’s not like people run around in the streets being naked.

#2

Guess my country. We have an enormous population of highly gullible people.

#3

that the french love making revolution. most of the french are against revolution. as we are aware it leads to dictatorship

#4

America:

In Alabama, its illegal to wear a fake mustache that causes laughter in church… its also illegal to have an ice-cream cone in your back pocket in Kentucky.

#5

This isn’t the whole US, just Connecticut, but pickles must bounce. Yes, you read that right, pickles must bounce because 2 guys were selling pickles that didn’t bounce and were “unfit for human consumption.” This was back in 1948 btw.

#6

That our official flag ratio is 13:15, almost but not quite square… You know who else uses a 13:15 flag ratio? NOBODY!

#7

According to law “it is illegal to harass ,annoy ,or otherwise bother Bigfoot”

#8

Mine is that An Australian man once tried to sell New Zealand on eBay wtf

#9

That we only drink tea, and are obsessed with the Royal Family.

#10

There are around 5,000 commercial airplanes flying over the my country at any given time

#11

Nigeria drinks more Guinness by percentage than we do.

#12

In 1659, the then Massachusetts Bay Colony made any practice that was Christmas-like was illegal, for punishments ranging from a 5-shilling fine to 30-shilling fine.

#13

UK
Unfortunately for ladies, an obscure nineteenth-century English law made it illegal for woman to eat chocolate after getting on a bus.

#14

In England it is a criminal offence to stick a postage stamp to an envelope upside down.

#15

One in eight people in the United States has been employed by McDonald’s.

#16

We had to rename our Fairy Penguins to Little Penguins because people thought fairy was a homophobic slur. Even though it referred to fairies, the supernatural creature.

#17

Some ignorant American people say we always surrender… Actually, my country has the most prestigious and impressive military history of… Well… History.

#18

Poland:
We all have square heads. (I do lmao)
Everything, and I mean everything is potato
You don’t have a chicken?

#19

We had vampires…

#20

Dora la exploradora is apparently from my country …

hint: she’s from the south

#21

I just found out that in my country(Portugal) there’s NO RUNNING WATER. I was shocked. How did i not notice that!!

#22

In Fredonia NY it’s illegal for women to wear a red dress in the park on Sundays

#23

I’ll let you guess – we have edible zeppelins.

#24

That Australia is a dystopian country where we are all locked up 24/7. ROTFFL.

#25

I read and I don’t know if it is true,but I read in South Carolina it is unlawful to get a tattoo on the head, face or neck

