Hey Pandas, What’s A Time That A Pet Knew Something Was Wrong? (Closed)

What was a time when a pet knew something was wrong?
#1
(This is all according to my neighbour) so, my dog was barking like crazy and wouldn’t stop, so my neighbour came over to see what was wrong. She loves dogs, and if I was away would come over to feed or walk my dog Luna. She walks in and finds my dog licking my face and nudging me ,who was lying on the floor unconscious. Woke up in hospital with a concussion. It doesn’t technically count, but I’m lucky my dog knew something as wrong
#2
I have epilepsy.
When I was 19, my dog (a mongrel) knew a couple of minutes ahead of me that a fit was coming on. He would stare at me and whimper.
At first I didn’t understand; when it happened before every fit I realised that he simply knew. Don’t ask how.
