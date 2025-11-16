Hey Pandas, What’s A Time That A Pet Knew Something Was Wrong? (Closed)

by

What was a time when a pet knew something was wrong?

#1

(This is all according to my neighbour) so, my dog was barking like crazy and wouldn’t stop, so my neighbour came over to see what was wrong. She loves dogs, and if I was away would come over to feed or walk my dog Luna. She walks in and finds my dog licking my face and nudging me ,who was lying on the floor unconscious. Woke up in hospital with a concussion. It doesn’t technically count, but I’m lucky my dog knew something as wrong

#2

I have epilepsy.
When I was 19, my dog (a mongrel) knew a couple of minutes ahead of me that a fit was coming on. He would stare at me and whimper.
At first I didn’t understand; when it happened before every fit I realised that he simply knew. Don’t ask how.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Comics About Science From A Non-Scientist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Afterparty Season 2 cast faces
The Afterparty Season 2 Coming With Faces New and Old
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2022
Will the New Andy Cohen Hosted Love Connection Succeed?
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
The 15 Best Mustaches in TV History
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2012
Exploring Abandoned Buildings With Matthew Holmes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Cat Or Dog Sitting In A Bread Position (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.