Hey Pandas, What’s A Sneaky Little Habit You Have That You’d Cringe At If Someone Else Discovered It? (Closed)

What’s a sneaky little habit you have, something you do in private that feels harmless or even comforting to you, but you’d be mortified if anyone else found out about it.
#1
Sometimes, when I’m alone, I talk to inanimate objects like my plants or my phone as if they can hear me. It’s not just a casual ‘oops’ when I drop something—I’ll have full conversations with them about my day or apologize if I accidentally bump into them. It’s silly and harmless, but I’d probably die of embarrassment if anyone ever walked in on me mid-conversation!
#2
Sometimes when I’m at work, I pretend that I’m actually a spy posing as a restaurant employee to get Intel on whatever crazy scenario I’ve come up with that day. The last one was my boss was using the restaurant to launder money for her criminal enterprise. It makes the day a little more fun sometimes 🤷♀️
#3
Whenever I eat candy, with permission or not. I’m not a fat person (I have an EXTREMELY fast metabolism and am currently about 109 pounds but have lost a bit more weight cause my meds make me lose my appetite), nor do I have an eating disorder, but my parents have grilled me so much about candy in general (yes, even on Halloween) that even when my mom gives me some of hers, I feel like, “this isn’t right”… *eats candy anyway*.
#4
Well this might be relatable to some and super cringe to others.. I make up songs about and to my pets. For each one there’s a reach repertoire of stupid and puerile songs. sometimes I even add a weird cringey voice. I don’t even notice it anymore unless someone points it out..
