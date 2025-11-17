Hey Pandas, What’s A Question You Want To Ask Someone Of Another Race Or Ethnicity? (Closed)

by

I know there are questions that can come off as racist or ignorant, but sometimes you just want to know, so ask. Just keep it nice, no judgment. I will try and answer the ones I can, and feel free to answer in the comments.

#1

I’m probably going to start a war with this question… but here goes…

Who actually makes the better Jollof rice, Nigeria or Ghana?

#2

If you wear a headscarf, hijab, niqab, burka or any religious head covering why do you wear it? What does it mean to you?
If you don’t wear one even though it is part of your religion why not?

No hate here just curiousity.

#3

What is actually helpful in fighting against racism, and what are some fake-ally (or just unhelpful) behaviors?

