Hey Pandas, What’s A Movie That Always Makes You Cry? (Closed)

#1
” Grave of the fireflies”…… if you don’t cry watching this film, you have no soul…..
A heartbreaking experience….
#2
For me it’s Big Hero Six. It’s adorable, but that scene where Baymax gets lost in the portal just gets me every time. Yes I know the ending, but it still makes me ugly cry for no reason.
#3
Dumbo.
I know Bambi is pretty sad, but once Bambi’s mom dies there’s no going back. Just forward. He meets up with his dad and moves on.
But Dumbo. Dumbo’s mom and her baby being separated like that is just emotional torture. Only able to … awww f**k. I can’t think about it. I need to go hug my kid. Someone’s cutting onion up in here.
#4
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Both heartwarming and heartbreaking. If you don’t cry during this movie, we can’t be friends…
