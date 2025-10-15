Hey Pandas, What’s A Job You’re 100% Sure You’d Be Terrible At?

Let’s be honest, not every job is for everyone. Some of us would crumble under pressure as surgeons, while others couldn’t last five minutes as kindergarten teachers or customer service reps. We all have that one job we know we’d be absolutely terrible at — and that’s okay!So, Pandas, what’s a job you’re 100% sure you’d fail miserably at? Share your answers below — we can’t wait to read (and relate to) your hilarious confessions!
#1
Law enforcement, EMS, nurse, etc. I don’t think I could deal with seeing and dealing with bodily injuries on a regular basis.
#2
human resources i’m more likely to jump off a cliff then do that job
#3
Living lol
#4
Veterinarian…. I have many allergies against different pets and their housing (straw etc), barf if I see/smell puss/s**t/etc and I could most definetly not deal with cheap or s****y owners
#5
Anything involving heights. I’m a diesel mechanic and I get a touch of vertigo when I have to climb on top of firetrucks or dump trucks.
#6
Mother. I would be a horrible mom. And a truly ugly woman.
#7
Anything to do with bad smells. I have a hyper-sensitive gag-reflex and nearly vomit when an egg breaks on the floor
#8
Anything that requires math skills. With math skills I could have been the funniest guy at NASA
#9
Call center customer service. Especially the ones that say they record the calls. I’d be fired after the first day!
#10
Waiting tables. This is why I tip so well. The patience and grace under pressure is immense.
#11
Therapist.
#12
Doctor, surgeon. I can barely deal with the sight of my own blood.
