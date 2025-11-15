Hey Pandas, What’s A Conversation You Had With Someone Where They Didn’t Understand That You Were Being Sarcastic? (Closed)

As someone whose main language is sarcasm, I had multiple instances when someone that I was being serious when I was actually just kidding. What are some conversations y’all had where the same thing happened?
One time during soccer practice, my friends and I were just talking during one of the drills and a flock of crows flew by. One of my friends pointed them out, saying, “That’s a lot of crows.” I, being the sarcastic b*tch that I am, said, “Really? I thought those were penguins.”
She thought I was being serious and started looking at me like I’m a dumb*ss. After seeing her reaction, I made it clear that I know penguins don’t fly, and now make fun of her because of it.
To someone who shows up uninvited.
“I hate it when someone just drops by.”
“Me too!”
So my sister had our dining room filled to the brim with her teaching and classroom supplies for like a year while she was in the process of switching schools. Finally, she gets her new job and has a friend help her take a few of the crates to her classroom, leaving behind a considerable amount still in the room. The two of them and our mom are hanging out nearby afterward, and I walk over to the dining room. I look inside and say,
“Wow, it looks so empty in here!”
My mom completely thought I was serious. She gave me a confused look and replied,
“No it’s not!”
Cue me explaining I was being sarcastic, my mom realizing her mistake, and the friend laughing at the exchange from his place on the couch.
My last name is an adjective, so as you can imagine people make a lot of jokes about it, calling me the adjective that my last name is
My gf told me i was the adjective that my last name is and i sarcastically went “wow i’ve NEVER heard that one before haha” and she didn’t realize i was being sarcastic so she got so excited and was all like “really? omg im so proud of myself for that!!” and i had to explain that i was being sarcastic and she got really disappointed
(don’t worry she eventually used it in a way i ACTUALLY hadn’t heard before and she got even more excited than the first time)
