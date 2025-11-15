Hey Pandas, What’s A Conversation You Had With Someone Where They Didn’t Understand That You Were Being Sarcastic? (Closed)

As someone whose main language is sarcasm, I had multiple instances when someone that I was being serious when I was actually just kidding. What are some conversations y’all had where the same thing happened?

#1

One time during soccer practice, my friends and I were just talking during one of the drills and a flock of crows flew by. One of my friends pointed them out, saying, “That’s a lot of crows.” I, being the sarcastic b*tch that I am, said, “Really? I thought those were penguins.”

She thought I was being serious and started looking at me like I’m a dumb*ss. After seeing her reaction, I made it clear that I know penguins don’t fly, and now make fun of her because of it.

#2

To someone who shows up uninvited.
“I hate it when someone just drops by.”
“Me too!”

#3

So my sister had our dining room filled to the brim with her teaching and classroom supplies for like a year while she was in the process of switching schools. Finally, she gets her new job and has a friend help her take a few of the crates to her classroom, leaving behind a considerable amount still in the room. The two of them and our mom are hanging out nearby afterward, and I walk over to the dining room. I look inside and say,

“Wow, it looks so empty in here!”

My mom completely thought I was serious. She gave me a confused look and replied,

“No it’s not!”

Cue me explaining I was being sarcastic, my mom realizing her mistake, and the friend laughing at the exchange from his place on the couch.

#4

My last name is an adjective, so as you can imagine people make a lot of jokes about it, calling me the adjective that my last name is

My gf told me i was the adjective that my last name is and i sarcastically went “wow i’ve NEVER heard that one before haha” and she didn’t realize i was being sarcastic so she got so excited and was all like “really? omg im so proud of myself for that!!” and i had to explain that i was being sarcastic and she got really disappointed
(don’t worry she eventually used it in a way i ACTUALLY hadn’t heard before and she got even more excited than the first time)

