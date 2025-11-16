Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If You Were Stuck On The Titanic? (Closed)

You are sleeping peacefully in your bed and someone wakes you up. You run outside and the Titanic is sinking. What do you do?
#1
Get a picture with Leo then get in a boat
#2
Complain about the cold until the bitter end.
#3
Depends…
If I’m rich I’ll buy my way onto a lifeboat.
If I’m poor, I’ll kill a rich man, take his clothes and money, then buy my way onto a lifeboat.
#4
If I couldn’t get on a lifeboat I would find a way to kill me quickly or knock me out. Dying slowly from hypothermia or drowning doesn’t sound very appealing.
#5
Die, probably
#6
Well i’m gonna take a dive as soon as those lifeboats get off and hold on for dear life.
#7
probably tell balthazar too not unsink the boat (its a supernatural referance)
#8
Collect every single door and distribute them as extra lifeboats.
#9
I’d just accept my fate lmao. Maybe try to console any children unable to get to safety so they can at least not be in absolute terror as the water starts to creep up around us
#10
Rush to a lifeboat, strap myself in so I can’t be thrown off, and pray to God that he gets me to shore or rescued safely!
#11
steal a blanket jump on too an empty life boat and move on
#12
Scream and except my fate and the fact that i didnt get to die being suffocated by cats
#13
I’d kms quickly before drowning because that is the one way I would definitely not want to go
#14
I’d be stupid enough to try to swim away
#15
I think it could get ugly once survival instincts kick in. Steal a whistle, life jacket, maybe chuck a door or table over the edge before the boat goes down and jump before everyone else, bring some extra clothes in a waterproof container, snacks…
#16
Jump onto to the iceberg. The penguins will save me.
#17
I’m going to be completely honest. Getting intimate with my boyfriend one last time if we are stuck in a room.
#18
decide exactly what song to hum as I die
#19
Pray that the sharks are vegetarians.
#20
either accept my fate, or shove someone off the boat
#21
I’m a girl and a child. I’m out. I would feel really bad afterward though. :(
