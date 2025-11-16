Hey Pandas, What Would Be Your Ideal Christmas Gift? (Closed)

If you could get anything in the world this Christmas, what would it be?
#1
2 kittens!
#2
Just a nice quiet comfortable family christmas and maybe spending some time with my niece and nephew. Simple request but with us all living at opposite ends of the country it so rarely happens.
#3
A leather notebook, a nice pen (erasable) and a writers handbook to write down my book finally.
#4
To finally be happy.
#5
Full access to the lego on the set of Lego Masters and being allowed to build whatever I want for however long I want.
#6
My husband and I just give each other money each year lol. That way we get exactly what we want. It loses the element of surprise but I’d rather buy my own gifts :) (he is a horrible gift giver lmao)
#7
A puppy
#8
the cure for cancer
#9
Aside from the memories I can enjoy with my family/loved ones, I’m fairly easy to shop for as a gamer.
Whichever new release or an older interesting game that I might have missed is usually what I ask for on the Holidays.
#10
A binder (not a one for paper)
#11
‘Project Hail Mary’ – Andy Weir. I’ve read ‘The Martian’ and ‘Artemis’, his other two novels, and they are the best books I’ve ever read. 100% reccomend Andy Weir for anyone who’s interested in realistic space fictions.
#12
a boyfriend. a good one.
#13
An affordable safe place to live & allows pets.
#14
For my mom to remember her family again. Dementia is a B.
#15
I know this will sound stupid but I want 50 bucks to pay bills with that is all. I have no need for anything but to pay my bills.
#16
not really into material gifts but if i had to choose something it would be a very good chef’s or similar knife and a similiar paring knife. i have the best i can afford which isn’t much. and a good whet stone to go with them. yes, i like to cook and sharp knives are safer.
#17
Early retirement
#18
Being left entirely alone yet also being in the same room with best friends and best family and interacting.
Aka comfortable lol
#19
A Canon camera :)
I didn’t ask for anything else and I feel like maybe it’ll count as both birthday and Christmas because the one I want is $200-$300.
I’ve just been borrowing the cameras from the photography class at my school, but I want one of my own because I don’t know how long I can keep using the school ones.
I love photography and I think it would be good to have my own camera for the future.
#20
All I want for Christmas is for all the people who posted get their wishes granted.
This is a great lesson in what I SHOULD BE thankful for.
I started with enough money ..blah blah blah. But my family is safe, I have people who love me for me, we have food, water and shelter. I have a great job with people who respect me.
I pray those who don’t have these things get them for Christmas.
#21
My ideal Christmas would be to have enough funds to pay my bills, still have some left over to give to hubby.
Spend some alone time ( 4 kids) always loud in the house. (9mnth old, a terrible 2, 5 year old and a 15 yr old)
Have a great day, relaxing, smooth….
But its my family everything is crazy. that’s what i love about them
All in the world to be safe, enjoy time with family and loved ones.
#22
A horse.
If I can’t have that, just some time with my friend and family. 😊
#23
I’ve been dropping hints to my hubby that I want to learn how to play the ukulele. I hope he gets my hints!
#24
Any Funko Pop collector needs some from Stranger Things – I wouldn’t mind any, impossible to choose!
#25
A phone holder for my car. That’s the only material thing I need.
#26
Warm boots, a home for one of my stray cats I’m taking care of – she is very territorial and my cat is scared to go outside now. My good friend is coming for Christmas (my mum and brother too) and she’s alone, loves cats and hopefully fall in love with the cat (I call her Sis) and take her back to the Netherlands. I’ll tell her it’s my Christmas present LOL.
#27
I would love not to have to cook for Christmas, I am in so much pain after standing for such long periods of time. I think as far as any gift under the tree it would be a new tumbler turner or wide format printer but I dont need neither of these, I just cannot think of anything else I need or want.
#28
I so desperately need the Connor the Cow Squishmallow.
#29
Ok so
My car is 22 years old. She is a 2000 Buick, top tier and fancy for her time. Seat heaters, ash trays, electric windows… The works. She also has a cassette player. (And a cd player, but that’s lame).
This cassette player is my pride and joy. I have the 3 LOTR books on cassette, but I don’t always want an audiobokk while I drive.
At best buy they have Bluetooth cassettes.
This means I can hook up my phone to it and listen to my music and take calls and such in my cars speakers.
This is all I want for Christmas, and I would treasure it forever.
#30
Food … and Shelter.
No…. not Jail.
#31
Right now im gunning for two/three full size pride flags- bi, trans, and demiboy (ordered by how much I want them) but sketchbooks or good queer found family fantasy books (its a very specific genre but I love it to death and I’m writing one right now)
#32
Maybe going to Black Forest, Germany. I always wanted to go there! The Baggers are so cool (look up Bagger 288, or bucket wheel)
#33
My principle allows me to wear my cloak
#34
Books. Lottttttts of books. And, also, to do theatre again. Since COVID I’ve either had long overdue vacations or schedules that just didn’t work, keeping me from being in a big performance again. However, I know this is insignificant compared to everyone else’s needs, so I’d just like to say a Merry Christmas in advance and that I hope everyone gets what they want!
#35
Time alone, and I mean truly alone. No kids, no husband, no phone or computer, just an hour completely undisturbed.
Yeah, cause THAT’S gonna happen.
#36
A nintindo switch game, anything is good though. And everyone seems to hate socks, if it comes to last minute gifts, give me socks!
#37
a vr headset. ive always wondered what being in a virtual world would be like.
#38
For Putin and Lukashenko to be overthrown.
#39
My ideal Christmas is to go back in time before so many loved one die and stay there forever. But is fantasy because I know it can’t happen. 💔
#40
For insurance companies to stop saying surgeries for transgenders is cosmetic. So I and others can have the surgeries.
#41
your mom
Follow Us