Hey Pandas, What Was Your Great Idea For The Market Day Or The Farmers Market? (Closed)

Milkshakes to burgers to raffle, what wast he greatest day of your life (or your worst)? When you (or your group) designed a stand for your Market day or the Farmers Market.
#1
I tried selling jewellery at a market stall about 10 years ago. I made about $8, not even enough to cover the stall price of $10, but as I was a member of the church it was held at, they didn’t charge me when they found out.
#2
Farm fresh chicken and duck eggs. I had my most behaved chicken on my shoulder the whole time but that was it. The only other setup in my booth was a plain table and a sign that labeled the prices. Made so much money, people love farm fresh eggs where I live.
#3
i was playing my violin, along with a couple of friends who were singing/playing different instruments :)
Follow Us