Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Karma Moment?

#1
For me, I pushed my friend into the pool when I was younger than laughed. Then my mom pushed me in.
#2
I hit my brother with a stuffed animal over some stupid triviality when I was a kid so he hit me in the face with our (now-totally-broken) Wii U console.
What followed was not a lot of pain, no tears, but a trail of BLOOD, BLOOD, AND SOME MORE BLOOD, looked like a serial killer’s crime scene.
#3
Not a big thing, but it was satisfying. Back in the 90’s, prior to the resignation of “Karen”, one of the ancestors cut in front of me to purchase $10.00 in scratch off $2.00 lottery tickets. Clerk did the transaction, and then I bought 2 of the same ticket. She was scratching hers, mumbling and bemoaning that they were all duds. I scratched my two, and won 50.00. Most satisfying part was when I said to her, “glad you pushed your way in front of me, otherwise these would be yours”, with the appropriate grin.
#4
I was getting into an elevator and the doors were closing. A hand comes through to keep the doors open enough to get on the elevator. The guy gets on the elevator and I almost said “I hope you didn’t need that hand” and guess what. The other hand was a chrome hook.
This is a true story. It was more humility and bite your tongue.
#5
Maybe not so much karma as an I told you so, but my oldest was having problems with someone and was told to avoid them. Her mother and I told her that she should not go to X place and just stay home, but she threw a fit and went anyway. She got her phone stolen out of her hand…
#6
this isn’t my story, its my mothers, i first heard about it a few days ago, and i think it fits here.
my mother used to work at me n eds before i was born, and there was a girl there that would be really annoying, who i will be calling jenny
one day, my mother had made a mini pizza for herself to eat, and was going to eat it when she had to answer the phone to take a order, so she grabbed her mini pizza and put it next to her as she took the order.
as she was taking the order, she saw out of the corner of her eye, jenny walking up next to my mom, and grabbing the cheese off of my moms mini pizza and gobbling it up. my mother went up to jenny and asked her if she really just did that, to which jenny then said “yup! and it was DE-LICIOUS!”. my mom, who at this point has had enough of jenny, grabbed what was left of the pizza and smashed it into jenny’s face.
jenny later complained to the manager, and according to my mom, the manager had asked why jenny even stole my moms pizza, to which jenny said “because it was just there, and i wanted it!”. jenny got in trouble after that haha
i was very surprised when i heard this story a few days ago, because i didn’t think my mother was the type to do this to someone who took her pizza, but i guess she is. or maybe she was just hangry, who knows
#7
One summer at the beach a girl was really rude to me,I was hurt and really upset. I was there with my sister, but she was with a big group of young people, and they were having such fun. I wished deeply I had her life. Fate had it that the next summer I was there with that big group of friends, with a new boyfriend who happened to be her ex! and she was standing alone somewhere wishing to make it back to the group.Karma yes? It was all coincidence, I met that guy in winter, and turned out his ex girlfriend who had cheated on him with a friend of his was her after all.
#8
Not my story, but my girlfriend’s. She was running late for work and was sprinting towards the lab. Then she brushed by a about 12 year old girl and apologized. The girl then proceeded to CHASE my girlfriend down the street screaming. Then her mom found her and definitely wasn’t pleased.
#9
I was in the right turn lane at a light when the car in front of me goes straight thru the light, car in the straight lane got cut off, turns out to be police & lights up & pulled the car over.
#10
Driving home on the highway, rush hour, hot muggy summer day. A sporty red convertible driven by an obvious executive-a$$hole-type with trademark sunglasses, blasting Beastie Boys, weaves in and out through traffic, cutting people off and honking too loud and too long, and finally speeds up the berm to pass several trucks and shoot through the yellow light. Two or three miles down the road, I come up over a hill into a microburst rainstorm, and there is Mr Jerk at the side of the road, getting soaked as he struggles to get the cartop back in place. (I did, in fact, lower my passenger window long enough to yell KARMA as I passed him.) And sure enough, over the next hill it was dry and sunny. My day was so much better after that.
#11
one friend of mine made me eat a sour grape and i didn’t. reflexes are my best friends and i shoved a huge unripe grape in her mouth. she leaned against the tramp in utter annoyance and kept pulling sour faces. soooo that was funny, and i had to run awayyyyyyyy
