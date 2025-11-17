Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Brain Fart Moment? (Closed)

we all forget how to talk sometimes
#1
Lettuce sauce (salad dressing)
Nose holes (nostrils)
Brain stamina (perserverance)
I forget words a lot.
#2
I thought that I had lost my phone, while on call with one of my friends. Not only that, but while looking for it, I forgot what a phone was called, so I called it the texty brick. My friend was too busy laughing to tell me that I was holding my phone.
#3
Probably the time when i was talking with with my boss in a casual conversation, he mentioned something he had to do for waor and i asked him, dead serious “Oh where do you work at?” WHile I was at work. with him. :/
#4
Wondering why my front door didn’t open when I pressed the unlock button on my car fob.
#5
I was teaching a dog handling class. Halfway through introducing a new command, mid-sentence, I spaced out (tbf I have absence seizures so it was a little more than space out)… and I fully just completely forgot what the hell I was doing. So the class is looking at me, my dog is looking at me, awkwardly waiting four the next command. I’m holding my hands on front of me… but like don’t even remember what my train of thought was, what the signal was going to be. I’m looking at everyone, and they can’t help me because this was all new… my instruction sheet is on the other side of the room from where I was… and it was a solid 2-3minutes of silence and a little nervous ‘umms’ and stutters before I finally apologised for the brain fart, had to walk the length of the training hall, look at my notes and then go back to where I was and begin again. I hate public speaking… so that was easily one of the worst moments in my life.
#6
I fairly regularly have conversations something like
-‘how are you’
>’fine, how are you’
-‘good, how are you’
And so on…
#7
i was in class, and i was answering a question when i completely forgot what i was about to say, and i had to say “never mind” after about a minute of trying to remember. it was so embarrassing!
#8
I walked to work on my day off.
I through my cup in the bin and my sandwiche packet in the washing up bowl
I tried to unlock the backdoor with the frontdoor key
#9
The day, about 40 years ago, when I sat back( possibly on drugs) and realized that the world really was full of sh!t…. And I’m afraid I’ve not been proven wrong yet…..yet?
#10
I have brain farts almost daily almost hourly
#11
As the only english-speaking waitress in a french restaurant: “we have chicken, sausages, uhhhhhhhh… little black oysters?”. Mussels. I was talking about Mussels.
Follow Us