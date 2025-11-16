Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best Halloween Night? (Closed)

by

Tell me.

#1

I went trick or treating with the like 5 other members of my CAP squadron who still did it. We found some people who were (loudly) plotting some kind of a prank, so by consensus we followed them. Must have scared them when six teens in camo and combat boots charged at them yelling… haha.

#2

A Halloween party my mom had a long, long time ago. I think I preferred the Halloween parties more than trick r treating. My mom put a strict hold on my candy and I often got in trouble for sneaking more at night. Some years it was frigid out and you’re costume would have to fit over a snowsuit. At a Halloween party, you can wear your costume how it should be worn. Lots of fun, eat good treats and snacks and act out your character all night and stay warm. That was the last Halloween party in a very, very long time for me. There has only been 1 or 2 since then.

#3

My friend and I accidentally matched

#4

Mine was honestly 2022 because it was my first year I got to trick-or-treat with my friends, and I got lots of candy, a movie, and I got to hang with them afterward. Greatest year ever.

