Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing You Did In Your Childhood? (Closed)

I was around 10 years old, and I became friends with a girl Shannon. We rode the school bus together. She was partially deaf, she wore hearing aids. She was also a bit slow, but she was funny and nice. I enjoyed the bus rides with her. So a few months later, another girl, Lisa was on the same bus as us. I knew her already from school, but we didn’t talk too much. She was really popular and I, well…. was not. Anyway, Lisa and a couple other kids made fun of Shannon. And I, wanting to be ‘cool’ joined in bullying this kind girl who I was friends with. I moved on up, and I was now in the back of the bus, where all the cool kids hung out. That only lasted a month, then they started bullying me also. Nothing new, I was used to being teased, but I treated my friend horribly just for a month of bring ‘cool’. I did apologized to her, and I’m glad she accepted, but I feel bad for hiw I treated her.
I went to seventh grade and turned 13. Pain, Missouri and depression can to me
