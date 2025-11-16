Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing You Did In Your Childhood? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

I was around 10 years old, and I became friends with a girl Shannon. We rode the school bus together. She was partially deaf, she wore hearing aids. She was also a bit slow, but she was funny and nice. I enjoyed the bus rides with her. So a few months later, another girl, Lisa was on the same bus as us. I knew her already from school, but we didn’t talk too much. She was really popular and I, well…. was not. Anyway, Lisa and a couple other kids made fun of Shannon. And I, wanting to be ‘cool’ joined in bullying this kind girl who I was friends with. I moved on up, and I was now in the back of the bus, where all the cool kids hung out. That only lasted a month, then they started bullying me also. Nothing new, I was used to being teased, but I treated my friend horribly just for a month of bring ‘cool’. I did apologized to her, and I’m glad she accepted, but I feel bad for hiw I treated her.

#2

I went to seventh grade and turned 13. Pain, Missouri and depression can to me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times Movie Costumes Were So Impressive That They Ended Up Winning An Oscar
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Need These Salty, Sweet And Spicy Pet Id Tags
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guy Asks If He’s Wrong To Make Obese Man Pay Him $150 For Taking Up Part Of His Seat On A 5-Hour Flight
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Times Reflections Were So Confusing, They Messed With These People’s Heads (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Highlights From Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Premiere
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2018
The Sea Of Watercolor And Ink
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.