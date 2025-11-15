Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Nickname You Were Ever Given? (Closed)

Tell us the weirdest nicknames that you’ve ever had! The weirder the better!
#1
Chicken Bone- My boyfriend showed his online gaming buddies a picture of me, and they proceeded to roast me into oblivion. (I’m cool with the boys, so it was all light-hearted jokes.) My favorite roast by far was when one of them told me I had chicken legs and I looked like I had nothing but skin and bone. (I’m extremely skinny lol) So now every time I’m with my boyfriend and we talk to the boys, they all scream “AAAYYEE IT’S CHICKEN BONE!!!”
#2
I’ll start- mine is “Arrogant Acrylic Nail”
#3
…My name is Ning Ding and my friends call me doorbell…
#4
Saltine. When I was introducing myself to the new student teacher for choir, I made a John Mulaney joke apologizing for “looking like I lived in a dark room for 60 years where I listened to the radio and only ate saltines.” I’ve been called Saltine by this man ever since. It’s probably my favorite nickname though.
#5
Bread or Bread Vendor
A close second would be Pebble
#6
If fat met handsome.
#7
Mine would have to be “Twinkle Toes” because when practicing for a play I did a little spin while walking on stage and nobody ever let me live it down
#8
bacon
#9
My friends call me “Ace Pilot” Asexual, get it?
#10
Titanic.
#11
my family calls me “beans” and my friends call me “air-conditioner” or “A.C. unit”
#12
Doctor
It’s a little weird but my initials are MD which also stands for Medical Doctor and when I played soccer in like 4th grade my coach would call me doctor.
Also my friend calls me Mayonnaise which I find a bit disturbing.
#13
My mom used to call me “poopie” and “TH”… short for Tiny Hiney
#14
Beef. 😐
#15
Snazzy
#16
well its not all that weird since my dad gave it to me but its “Pebbles” idk why he gave me that nickname if he gave my sis “spaz” cuz she used to be freakin out so i dunno what pebble ment and i’ll never get to ask him why is it pebble
#17
Taquitos. Theres a behind story.
#18
Chick nugget
#19
eedub. (buddy backwards)
#20
“Acorn Eater”, because…well, it’s pretty obvious. i ate some acorns on a dare, and my friend found out (and thought it was hilarious). i don’t mind though, it’s a term of endearment
#21
Angry Goose! for backstory according to my family when I run I look like an angry goose.
#22
Book. Not Bookworm. Just Book.
#23
Vomit machine
#24
Mine is SquidBob Fancyson, my dad calls me that because i used to be obsessed over spongebob.
#25
Hot potato. When I tried playing basketball for the first time, I was told that one of the rules was that you could only have the ball in your hands for 5 seconds or something. This led to me getting the ball out of my hands as fast as physically possible every time someone passed to me.
#26
Miss Dragon Lady…
Nobody was allowed to set their drinks or food on my tool box at work. If I came to work and found crumbs or bottle rings on my tool box the entire shop hid from my wrath…
#27
Butters – only a few call me, only because at rugby training I had a nightmare session and was dropping everything (“butterfingers”, is used in the UK for someone who cant catch)
#28
I half made up mine: Speedy Muffin. The origins: on the first day of school, I brought an English muffin to eat. Then, later, I was playing basketball and did something really fast. The result: The birth of Speedy Muffin!
#29
I’ve finally gotten my mother out of the habit of calling me “George”, which is nowhere near the name she gave me. The full version, which I earned in preschool for reasons unknown, is “Georgie Porgie Puddin’ Butt.”
I also had a friend in high school I only knew as “Jonesy” for the longest time. I found out later it was short for “Davy Jones”, and only then did I learn his real name was David B.
#30
Bubbles from powerpuff girls. I have Bright Purple hair so yeah…….
#31
“Innocently Savage” I- its true though
#32
Years ago: Pooka
Now (earned at my last job, neuropathy and those lovely muscle twitches had first started): Twitch.
I’m rather fond of Twitch though.
#33
Coco
Rat
Cookie
Goth mom
and of course
Big bear :/
#34
in 5th grade i was called Boneless Pancake for 3 reasons: 1- im flat (; – ;) 2- im pansexual 3- cos whenever we did Kahoots my username was boneless____
#35
In 4th grade my friends called me vampire. Bc I am pale and I used to where red earrings…oof
#36
One is ‘Jen-Jen’ the other is…………… um………………….its very, ah, creative…………………………………………… Not-paying-attention-bookworm no literally im not kidding
#37
some of my friends in choir class have started calling me “innocent peanut,” or simply just “peanut”. quite annoying simply because it annoys me when people call me innocnt
#38
“care bear” this was given to me by a bunch of little guys…I mentioned it to them and they had no clue what I was talking about (very surprised) they started calling me “the one who knows what the heck a care bear is” and it shortened over time
#39
Lizzie – boring
Lizzie Borden – interesting
Lizarina Czarina, former Ballerina – a mouthful
GF (short for girlfriend) – fun
Jeff (if you say GF fast enough) – more fun
Bunny – I was a bun mama
Snow White – shh, don’t tell anyone, but I AM the real Snow White, ask any animal
#40
My dad calls me tuna. Bc instead of having a memory of a goldfish I apparently have the memory of a tuna bc my memory ain’t as bad as a goldfish but still bad.
#41
Tinkerbell. This was given to me by a friend cause he’s a lot taller than me so I seem extra short to him. Also, I tend to have a short temper, and I get jealous easily. All I need is blonde hair and a little green dress and I’m good!
#42
Lil Piggie (I love pigs so it makes sense)
#43
‘Veggie’
#44
Snake sniffer cause I always catch wild snakes 0-0 me goes to a fam event everyone hey snake sniffer! Me 0-0 fake laughs at the nickname lol-
#45
I once had the nickname Little Miss Hypothermia because I was always cold when everyone else thought it was comfortable
#46
my name is romeo but the worst “nickname i have gottan is either romery or rollercoaster. or maybe little fart or little monkey? idk decide in the comments
#47
One of my best friends call me heatherspecialtypeofcheddarcheesencghee because I used to be vegan
#48
“Fort.” The genesis of which being that—ok now bear with me if you will—I was born on a college football Saturday in the fall when Notre Dame (my grandfather’s & father’s alma mater) was losing to Stanford; Lou Holtz was the head coach of the Fighting Irish at that time (1990). So, while my mother was screaming, giving birth, my father and the doctor were screaming, watching ND try to pull of a victory. At some point the joke was made that if Lou Holtz and the Irish managed to upset Stanford, I was to be named, “Louis,” in honor of Lou Holtz.
Notre Dame lost, as did the petition to name me “Lou.” Fast forward 22 years to college, where friends hearing the story for the first time and finding it amusing briefly called me, “Lou,” then “Louis,” then “Lewis,” (spelling is important for this next leap), which turned into, “Fort Lewis,” because who the h*ll knows…and eventually: “Fort.”
#49
Geeves,
Chief,
Meatball,
Little miss poppyseed,
EB,
#50
Millipede
#51
Twin Towers. A year after 9/11, as an 11 year old with a large chest, they would even duck.
#52
dont laugh- but i have several.
Bubble butt- i aparently have had a big ass since i was little-
Koko- short for koko butter
Koko butter- i liked coco butter loshion
Koda- short for dakota
Micfrys- my last name is mcdonald- and i like frys
Thicc Sticc- i guess im thick- got this from ALL my friends
cutey booty- my mom is weird-
short stuffs- im very short for my age
Uraraka- i look like her when my hair gets cut short
weeb- i love shows: espesilly anime
lazy ass- im lazy
Kitashi- people call me this cause i like the name
Kitty- i love cats-
finally, simp- i will literally die for anime bois-
(no judge pls -v-)
#53
the child – a boy in my class started calling me his daughter. ngl he was a bad mother.
#54
My name is Elizabeth and I am a dialysis nurse. I have a patient that insists on calling me a Elizabethany. Not sure why. But it stuck.
#55
In my circle of friends, there were several named “Ed.” So they became known as Special Ed, Elementary Ed, Driver’s Ed, and Large Skipping Ed (Or LSE for short).
#56
Unicorn- Super close friends of ours had a baby girl, and her two older brothers loved to tease us (it was all fun and games though, and we knew they were all joking.) Their baby sister started giving us nicknames, I was unicorn, my sibling Water Chicken, and my parents Grandma and Grandpa Pig (from Peppa Pig. She loves that show.)
#57
Albino Daughter of an African Warlord. My friend called me this for almost an entire year.
#58
My name is Addie and my friends used to call me Addidition
#59
chicken balls. my friends used to call me chicken balls. Really pissed me off, tbh
#60
Face.I have a twin so instead of calling us by our names I get called Face
#61
“Quirk” Just cause I was wearing a Todoroki hoodie.
#62
“Witch”
I walked very fast and was always the first one on the school bus. People who saw me speedwalking thought I slowed down time to walk fast. Not that I hated that nickname :D
#63
A friend calls me Lipstick because my actual name, when mispronounced, sounds like the word ‘lipstick’ in her mother tongue
#64
Trout sniffer…. don’t ask
#65
I am a gymnast and when I was younger my dad called me the flying flatulence
#66
Miraffe
Maia + giraffe = miraffe
I’m 12 and 5’ 7’’
#67
Code Carrots
(I’m and Tomboy Girl Teen)
Me and my guy friends were hanging out at our nearby park after school. We were discussing how one of them was gonna come out to his mum. Don’t ask why but we had all saved out carrots for after school because we had loads, we were eating them and a phone rings, we all look at each other and the back at the phone it was his mum and I yell code Carrots for some reason and his mum goes, what? And the Conversation goes like this.
‘hey mum’
What time you gonna be home ‘
‘5.30? I’m having dinner with my mate’
‘ok text me when your on your way homr’
We all nod at him and he adds
‘um OK mum, oh and I have something I want to tell you’
‘yea?’
‘I have a boyfriend so I’m gay. Love me still?’
‘of course ! As long as your both happy I love you’
‘thanks mum’
‘bye’
‘bye’
He looks at his boyfriend who was sat next to him and smiles and hug. Me and my boyfriend hug and we all ordered pizza at my house
So I’m Code Carrots and all together we’re the
Straight Up Gay Gang because I’m straight and them to are gay!
Sorry this one’s long but I like the story
#68
My dad is really weird and when I was little (and still a lot now) he calls me “Fruitcake” and “Buckwheat” and I have not the littlest idea why :/
#69
” Monkey BooBoo Caca Head ” means nothing really just something my dad would call me and one of my best friends would call me that in front of everyone at school
~_~
#70
pea
#71
Goobi
#72
My friend from summer camp would call me “Hyper”
I was just excited we were at the pool
#73
Clifford. by my biology teacher. because “you’re suspenseful like a cliffhanger ” I liked it.
#74
Pill bug or Clarey Berry Lemon Squarey
#75
Pumpkin by my now ex-husband
Chubs by stepfather
#76
*jiggly* simply because a kid kept mispronouncing my name after me repeating it like five times i just gave up. (my names jubilee)
#77
In college my friend named me Tweety Bird cause I was always happy and talking.
#78
Deep Fried Narwhal. My friend gave this to me for calling him string bean noodlearms
#79
Strawberry. By best friend calls me this because my hair is dyed red. He has black hair so I call him BlackBerry. I also call him Baka a lot.
#80
Well one of my friends calls me “Sussy gamer” and another calls me “Zanary” (I’m not sure of the spelling lol) these aren’t really random but XDD
#81
Hubby is named Webster bc he can’t spell anything! Son is Fric. Mine is Sam or Sambizini bc my mom’s name is the same as mine and hubby didn’t want to always call his mom in law.
#82
Carpet Stain. It was because my friends didn’t know what to call me because I have so many regular sounding nicknames, so I told them “I don’t care what you call me. You could call me carpet stain for all I care, and I’d still probably respond to it.” and it stuck.
#83
Let’s start with the “prelude” (hahah). My persona’s name is Hami, which is a simplification of my name without changing the original lexicon root in Arabic. But my sis told me that it is a feminine name, so long story short I told this to a group chat.
Then suddenly a random person suggests the name “wings of the village”. Doesn’t make much sense, but sounds cool. I changed it to Japanese as far as I can, and I use Tsubasa no Mura as my second persona name.
#84
In high school my brother tried to make “Big Al” my nickname. I was a petite female named Alex… thankful it didn’t stick! He meant well.
#85
Breadgar, my name is Edgar and I make bread for a living.
#86
My least favorite nickname, when I was a child, was Bushboogie, because I had long, curly blond hair that blew wildly in the wind.
#87
Mine is Carroti. Don’t ask me where that came from, I really don’t know. Also, Poisson, which means fish on French, and I also don’t really remember the cause for that one 🤔 Yes, I have weird friends.
#88
i have a few: #1 Mad Mad #2 chick #3 delecate flower #4 chickpea #5 thin air #6 Dufas #7 Ding dong #8 Ding Bat #9 pokia and more
#89
When I was little my cousins called me Doodlebug because I would draw in the dirt with a stick.
When I was in grade school the kids called me Miss Encyclopedia (I owned several), because no matter the subject, I knew something about it.
#90
My husband’s best friend has been one of my closest friends for many, many years. At some point, way back in the day, he started calling me Poopsicle. Eventually it was shortened to Poops. I honestly can’t remember the last time he actually called me by my name 😆
#91
I once had the nickname “Hurricane” because of how quickly I could loose temper
#92
So my friend named us after animals but couldn’t decide on one for me: Majestickoalabearflapflaprapterducky, good luck saying it.
#93
rhubarb lol. My friends thought I needed a nickname because I dont like being called Roob.
#94
I’m not sure if this is a nick name but at some point my friends called me Aaron? My name is Dylan not Aaron. It was weird
#95
Sallie Slap Cabbage. My Grandad used to call my Mum this when she was little and my Mum used to call me it. My middle name is actually Sallie. I think Sally Slap Cabbage was an old entertainer. I was once chatting with my friend Gary about nicknames and his Mum was also called Sally Slap Cabbage! Small world. My son like it so much when he was little we gave him his own version, Connor Slap Carrot.
#96
mine was ther-bear I didn’t really like it but now my brother is using it now every time he sees me or calls me.
#97
My nickname J. B. to hide, of course, my name Jay Bee.
#98
Furnace – because I apparently emit heat when I sleep.
Crazy Priest Lady – Because my name is Kira. The person who called me this explained it as thus: Kira = Kira Nerys, Kira Nerys = Bajorian, Bajorian = Kai Winn, Kai Winn = crazy priest lady, so crazy priest lady = Kira.
#99
My mom would call me silly guacamole butt for no apparent reason and my sister calls me HayHay (was fine with it till moana came out)
#100
Furby, awarded by my best friend Timmy No-legs (that’s the nickname I gave her)
#101
A boy a year ahead of me tried to taunt me by calling me “Blivia the Little Scientist”. I was only annoyed that he mangled my given name; the rest was just silly.
#102
bye my mom and dad they called my ”bae” (dont say my dad is being sexual pls)and i gave myself ”jayy” and ”skinnybenney”lol
#103
GUCCCIIIII after that stupid video where the guy is chasing around his dog yelling “Well I’ll be goddamned GUCCCCIIIII GET YO A** HOME”
#104
petito
#105
fart fairy. it was in Chinese, but I feel like it should be here
#106
Lucifer Powder…yeah…if you get it you get it if you don’t then…you just don’t…
#107
“Kaykaymomaymay”- my sister. Not really a nickname but something my dad says to me ALOT “god, your funny” my dad and I joke a lot
#108
I was called Sunshine by a guy when I was in vocational school. It was (most likely) because I wore my hair long, (I’m a man), and it was sown to the middle of my back – this was the early 1980’s, so he thought I was a child left over from a commune or something. I wasn’t.
#109
my family started calling me bonesarella then bones for short when I was 7
#110
Jellybean…no story behind at all
#111
Smia Pia TIttymouse! Thanks to my mother and my youngest brother.
#112
“Ergie”… short for ergonomic. He wasn’t very bright.
#113
Probably Oge or “Odd”
#114
Tomato juice. It’s a looooooong story. :/
#115
My name is Cate
One person called me cat for some reason sometimes
and my nickname is Cate de Great
#116
Feedie….no idea how or why…but it’s Feedie.
#117
When I was little my sister wanted to call me Pooky after the bear from Garfield and now my family calls me Pook.
#118
Dessert. Inside joke
#119
My ex mother-in-law called my daughter Poopy Loop
#120
Koota Bug – my mom
Bagesa- my oldest daughter couldn’t pronounce my name Jalesa
#121
New Booty – I was the new girl at IHOP
#122
I am a gymnast and when I was younger my dad called me the flying flatulence.
#123
Crashmobile and Twinkle Toes because throughout adolescence I went through an extremely klutzy period while my skinny little body took on some curves. Now it’s MRK (pronounced merk) and by my mother and sister, mrkie.
#124
Special case
#125
My older brother used to call me parapoo.
#126
Egg. Just Egg.
#127
Ruby Diamond.
My last name is Diamond, and I had a red car in college. My friends said it was my “pornstar name.”
#128
Demon Bagel and Pancake. I have no idea where demon bagel came from.
#129
Yaswim. This was due to my teacher mispronouncing my name (Yaswim is absolutely unrelated to my real name) and then calling me that for the rest of the year
#130
I was givem zomr bc its what my old name looks like when you look at it saideways
#131
Honky und Tonky
#132
Guacamole
#133
I gave my friend a nickname because I have a knack for them. It’s Princess Baby Hedgehog. He wears it with pride. 😂👸👶🦔
#134
Bunny. Backstory- when I was little my granny called me sonny bc I had a sunshiny personality. My BFF at the time loved the name game, and called me sonny-bo-bunny-fo-funny. The friend got called Nate-o-Potato.
#135
Skin and bones. I a really skinny, but it hurt tho👉👈
#136
chewy
#137
Princess Pickletoes :l
#138
I’ve had a few weird ones over the years these include
Fishy
Fritter
Pera
Saggy
Wobble
#139
One morning my dad decided for the next weeks weeks my name would be: Noodlewonk. Why you ask? I have no idea, and neither does he. 🤣
#140
“Bowing Ball.” This doofus is used to work with called me Bowling Ball with a big grin on his face for weeks before he would tell me why. Finally I just said, “Mike! Goddammit, why do you keep calling me that?” He said, “Well, if your boss is the kingpin, then you must be the bowling ball.” He thought it was the height of wit.
#141
Plug
I was a defensive lineman on the football team.
#142
Salt- this is very strange but it’s because my friends are strange salt after pepper for pepper Potts because we have the same last name and apparently I’m very salty lol
#143
Potthead- referring to the drug because I’m “a crackhead but different” also my last name is Potts.
#144
I was called Sweetpea and daughters were referred to as the peapods
#145
I’m called “Goose” because I loved a book about geese when I was very young. Also, Gracie-goose sounds pretty nice.
#146
My first boyfriend back in high school called me “Schooner”. … like the big ship.
#147
I have gotten 2 particularly weird ones.
Fluffy, due to my hair from a music teacher at school, and Spaghetti due to my height and my ability to gain no weight no matter what I eat.
#148
My sister calls me Mersikens. I have no clue why. She has been calling me that for thirty years. I haven’t ever asked either, because I would feel awkward asking!
#149
Goose and goosebump. My mom has always called me this. It’s like a family tradition. Me and my cousin are called geese. No idea why. I actually kinda like it.
#150
My nickname is chum bucket, my friend were coming up with nicknames that were a mix of the names of 2 fruits, I was cherry and plum, or chum, I put a bucket on my head and have been called chum bucket ever since.
#151
Quick tongue- while i was playing an online game with some friends this dude came up and killed me then proceeded to call us names. I had enough and called him a sack of poorly packaged horse sh*t (which i got from hazbin hotel).
#152
my mom called me Gouvernante (governess). I am the oldest of 4 siblings and have to take care of them once in a while … well I was a very strict big sister…
#153
Chicken butt (by my mom)
#154
Boo, which I never let anyone but this old friend of mine call me. And this was way before Monsters Inc existed :D Dunno why he called me that but I didn’t mind. Also had a friend of a friend call me Two-Tone (again nfi why) because I had black hair with a blonde fringe at the time. Weird
#155
Juliet, in high school orchestra, because they thought my music stand partner and I were cute together, “like Romeo and Juliet”. They didn’t call him Romeo though
#156
eggs.
#157
Eggs. Straight up E G G S
#158
My dad calls me Emmadilemma. Cheers, Farter!
#159
We call our 37 yr old Daughter Weiner because when I was pregnant the Oscar Meyer Weiner commercial played a lot and my husband would pay my tummy and say, “How’s the Weiner doing?” And it stuck.
#160
Corfu- Because I share a name with a Greek island and so my swimming instructor thought it would be funny to call me that.
#161
I’d have to go with Quacky Soybean.
#162
Crazy D***s .. and it has lasted nearly 20 years!
#163
Pinky (pinky and the brain)
#164
My ex boyfriend used to affectionately refer to me as Bitch Dragon, lol.
#165
Satchelass. That was my dad when I was a baby. Jonsy, I never figured out why that one was chosen but one of my friends calls me that. I have a lot of nicknames now that I think about it but unless I want all y’all to know my first name I can’t get into all the weird variations I’ve gotten. One of the managers at my site calls me Deputy Dogette off a very old cartoon. I also have to friends who added JR to my name despite the fact that I’m a female and don’t have a shared name with anyone in my family, they still call me fist/last/JR and I don’t know why besides the fact it makes them giggle, a lot.
#166
my family calls me ‘Jelly’ and my sister ‘Jam’. something that a great aunt came up with, I think it’s bc we are twins or something. but I only let my family and close friends call me Jelly.
#167
ranaldo
#168
My friends call me Big Boss…But I’m definitely a friendly person and I rarely have conflicts with others.
I’ve been called like this since the first semester.
By the way,I’m a girl…That makes all of these weirder…
#169
DJ. My name is Duane. But people just call me by my nickname. It’s like a permenant nickname for me.
#170
KiamLaFrin
#171
Poop dog, poop doop, bean bean, sad blanket, poop stain, whole grain, and a lot more. :(
#172
My older brother calls me short stuff cuz im just a bit too short for my age
#173
My friend Lynn (whom I’ve known for over 35 years!) calls me Twat. lol. Not sure where that came from, tbh. LOL
#174
NATO bombed us in 1999. After war kids called me NATO packt. My nickname is Nata, I was 4 then.
#175
Watermelon Lady
A friend of mine learned that I was allergic to watermelon (not seriously allergic) and would offer me watermelon at lunch and either call me Watermelon Lady or my full name.
#176
Ponila– I Got A Birthday Cake At Baskin Robbins For My 9th Birthday, And They Misspelled My Name As “Ponila”. Ah Yes, That Was So Funny. (Sorry For The Bad Capitals). That’s The Short Story.
#177
Satan’s Prophet, I was goth in high school. It made a fun halloween costume though.
#178
Sharoni Baloney. Bestowed upon me (my name is Sharon) by my older brother Mike who used to tease me and still does🤣
#179
In school my last name was shortened to “Kuhli”. But when one of my classmates and I walked by some younger pupils and the classmate called me “Kuhli” there came an instant “Kuhlinex” in the same tone the Moulinex Kitchen helper was advertized. So Kuhlinex stuck with me for the next years. @_@
#180
In high school, kids nicknamed me “Juicy” because they didn’t know how to pronounce my Korean name properly…. .
#181
Chicken foot— I have no idea why my mom decided to call me chicken foot, but it stuck
#182
Kissy poo poo
#183
Froze turd. What can I say, I’m always cold.
#184
Some person in my class started calling me bakugou, Idk why tf bakugou out of all nicknames(it’s annoying)!
#185
Bernie. After Bernadette Peters. My swim coach called me that (I’m a redhead and had a spiral perm at the time). It caught on with all the other swimmers. So for 7 years that was my nickname. 🥰
#186
I was, and still am called ghost. I am extremely pale, to the point where I almost glow in the dark. I was also called spicy for a while, because I would say that everything tasted spicy to me. toothpaste, tomatoes, bagels etc.
#187
[My name] Ding Dong. I think it started in 6th grade because of a Kahoot nickname I gave myself, then the whole class caught on and started calling me that. I would give a more detailed explanation but that would involve things that are personal and I’m not sharing that on a website.
#188
Ernhead (custody of my older brother, “Big Kev”)
#189
My sister and I have called each other Mickiepicky and Susiedoozy for almost 50 years
#190
My oldest childhood friend’s father called her Biscuits. My mom called Pooh Bear. Biscuits and Poo…still besties after 50 years.
#191
When I was a toddler my older brother nicknamed me ‘Nerd Bird’. 🤷🏻♀️
#192
I’m Swedish and got the nickname “rövhalt” which basically means “butt limp”
#193
Short Stop,
Loo
Stinker Pot.
all childhood nicknames. No idea what the origins are ha ha.
#194
These aren’t mine, but people I know. My sister was called Steakfinger because she liked the steak fingers in our school cafeteria. My dad was called Bighead by his uncle. There is a guy in our town that is called Choo Choo. A lot of people call me Smiley because I always seem to be smiling.
#195
Rybka. It’s a common Polish nickname which I never found weird since I grew up with it, but one day I had a revelation. If you translate it to English, it means… “fish”. My mother’s nickname for me is… “fish”…
#196
Human torpedo.
Got called that while playing hell let loose.
Aperently im better with cleaning the point, than artillery.
#197
Lainey-Loo. My middle school math teacher would always address me by that name.
#198
Jackie, or Baby Jack Jack. I hate those nicknames.
#199
Lore-liar. No idea where this came from, but I was trying to get someone to call me by my name (Lorelai) and somehow they came up with Lore-liar. I don’t lie so this doesn’t make sense but luckily nobody really heard this so it was only really once… but it was so strange I decided to share.
#200
my father called me bucket.Not sure why.
#201
term of endearment from my hisband…..HEY KID.
#202
Chuck. My sister was throwing me something and she said “Chuck”
#203
add or adhd
#204
My Profile name is a mixture of my 2 nick names.
My family just call me ‘Boi’, because my parent only had girls and was expecting a girl, but I came out! A boy!
My friends called me ‘Donkey’, because we lived in rural Ireland and… well lets just say I’ve had it since showering after P.E.
#205
Allie A
#206
Mandrake, Squid, Indiana George.
I used to I used I was indiana
scream a to hug really Jones, and my
lot as a people so Entire classroom
kid. tight they couldn’t called me indiana
breathe. George because my
real name is george
#207
Smart james. Not weird but one of the truest things ive heard ever
