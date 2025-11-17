Hey Pandas, What Was The Greatest “Faith In Humanity” Moment You Had? (Closed)

What “Renewed Faith in Humanity” experiences have you had? It doesn’t have to be recent nor your own experience.
#1
I worked on a checkout in a supermarket and I had a guy come through my checkout who had, as they call it in the UK “learning difficulties” I put all his shopping through but he didn’t have enough money to pay for it all. So I was trying to explain that he need to put some things back because he didn’t have enough money but he didn’t understand. Then the woman behind him said she would pay for it. I told her how much she would need to pay and she said it was fine and she paid. It was one of the nicest things I’ve seen.
#2
I was chatting to a guy in my local pub, I lived in a small village so everyone knew everyone else in varying degrees of relationship. I was a young 18 year old mum, didn’t get out much and lots of people were too snobby to give me the time of day once I got pregnant.
Anyway, this guy was about 50 and just liked to chat to anyone, I was drinking lime and soda which cost 30p and was the cheapest drink available. He asked me what I’d done that day and I told him how I’d gone round the local charity shops as my daughter had grown out of a lot of her clothes which is why I had the lime and soda. After that we just continued chatting until I had to leave.
I went back to the pub about two weeks later and the barman gave me an envelope that had been left for me. Inside, was £150 with a note saying “you are doing great as a mum” use this for you and your daughter to have a bit of fun or go shopping for new clothes instead of charity shop”. I almost cried, that money was twice my weekly income. Next time I saw the guy I tried to give him the money back, but he insisted and said helping me was thanks enough. I baked him a cake to say thank you.
He literally wanted nothing in return, he wasn’t trying to be some sort of sugar daddy or anything like that. He was quite well off and had no family and the local pub was where he got his social human contact.
#3
My personal “Faith in Humanity” moment was on my birthday.
My Grandma, Grandpa, and Mom took me out to eat at an Asian food restaurant. It was in the big building as smaller businesses. Outside on of the businesses there was a woman who had gotten injured. We don’t know what happened to cause, but it looked really bad.
There was blood on her face and it was swollen. There were several bloody napkins/tissues around her. Two other people were sitting with her until the ambulance came. My Grandma pulled out some towels we keep in her car and gave them to the group. They were really grateful for it and I was glad we could help them.
I haven’t seen her since, but I hope she is alright.
#4
I was stranded in London trying to get to American embassy. I was out of money with no way there or home. I lovely, kind man insisted on buying my train ticket, snacks and water. Refused to be repaid. Just help someone else. 30+ years & I’ve never forgotten him ♥️
