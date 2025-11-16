Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest Or Strangest Thing You Have Heard From A Child? (Closed)

People, especially children with their ever-so innocence, pass some very strange or funny comments that rips us apart from laughing. Have you ever come across such an incident?
My son once woke me up at 3am by staring at me and then said “I want to peel your skin off and keep it as a mask” He then turned and went back to bed! He didn’t remember it the next day. He was 4 at the time. I will never forget it!!!
I was about two at the time, and my mum told me this. She and I were sleeping at opposite ends of the house and my dummy fell out. I woke up and said in my head ‘dummyyyy!’ because I couldn’t quite reach it. My mum suddenly shouted ‘Yeah?’ Not so much funny as strange… we still talk about it!
