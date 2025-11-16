Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest Or Strangest Thing You Have Heard From A Child? (Closed)

by

People, especially children with their ever-so innocence, pass some very strange or funny comments that rips us apart from laughing. Have you ever come across such an incident?

#1

My son once woke me up at 3am by staring at me and then said “I want to peel your skin off and keep it as a mask” He then turned and went back to bed! He didn’t remember it the next day. He was 4 at the time. I will never forget it!!!

#2

I was about two at the time, and my mum told me this. She and I were sleeping at opposite ends of the house and my dummy fell out. I woke up and said in my head ‘dummyyyy!’ because I couldn’t quite reach it. My mum suddenly shouted ‘Yeah?’ Not so much funny as strange… we still talk about it!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Does Your Pet Like To Do With You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Narcicity: My Illustrations Show Modern-Day Issues
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This New ‘Vaccine’ Can Prevent You From Being Allergic To Cats
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
It is Possible Jim Cheated on Pam in “The Office?”
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2018
30 Of The Worst Dates Ever, As Per Servers Who Witnessed Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Museum Let Street Artists Do Whatever They Want On Its Walls. Here’s The Result
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.