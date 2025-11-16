Hey Pandas, What Was The First Love Confession That You Had? (Closed)

I just got told that someone had feelings for me. He doesn’t go to my school anymore and now I’m sad. What was your first love confession? I’m now curious.
#1
I just got an email saying that someone I liked has loved me since February. He said I was always kind to him and that he loved me once he got to know me. He moved, but I love him too. I wish I asked him out, but it’s better that I don’t dwell on there if onlys.
#2
Years ago. I had a fling with a Texan guy whom I met on a dating app. He was in town for a business trip. We still spoke on and off for several months after he flew back. He confessed that had we lived in the same town, he would’ve asked me to be his girlfriend.
#3
It’s burned into my brain
This guy who lived across the street sent me an email one time when we were both 11 (yeeeaaaars ago)
“Do you like me like like like me pls don’t tell anyone”
And I hadn’t really thought about him that way at all and didn’t know that he liked me either so I was really confused and I didn’t know what to say so after about 3 hours of deliberation I replied “yeah I guess” which was actually really stupid of me and I STILL regret it ugh.
I moved away this past year but I hadn’t talked to him in person since the year of The Email.
I still don’t know if I liked him or not. My sis and i used to play tennis and games and stuff with him and his twin sister in our backyard. And we would email a lot and wave at each other from our windows but… I think he was just a friend?? He was cute tho…
Omgggg I don’t want to think abt this anymore
