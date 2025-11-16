Hey Pandas, What Was The Dumbest Thing You Ever Did? (Closed)

I’ve Always Wanted To Know This!
#1
I’ve probably done many much dumber things, But I have a recent highlight.
So my brother and I, (16 & 18) came into possession of an old dilapidated go-kart, which we spent all of our summer months last year working on; buying new parts, crashing it, ect.
But the most notable incident was when we started it once, (it had a pull start and no idle) and we had the back wheels lifted off the ground, so it didn’t take off as soon as it kicked on. I was, for some reason STRADDLING the back left tire as I yanked the pull cord, and after a couple tries, it sputters to life with the throttle pulled to max by my brother. Instantly I feel something bring my knees to the ground in a second, and my right leg goes numb. My brother quickly turns the engine off, and I’m left to look at my now pantsless leg and crotch. The tire had caught on my pant leg, and instantly snatched half my jeans off my body. My inner thigh was friction burned (from stopping the tire lol) and only started hurting around a half hour later. And boy, did it hurt.
I’m lucky to have kept everything downstairs intact.
Moral of the story: don’t straddle something that spins very fast, regardless of leg protection.
My friends still laugh to this day.
Follow Us