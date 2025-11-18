Hey Pandas, What Was The Biggest Lie Someone Has Told You? (Closed)

The biggest Lie could mean the lie that got someone in the biggest trouble, the most obvious, or both. Lies are considered pretty bad things in general, but can sometimes save your butt and can sometimes lead you to make the worst mistake of your life. They can be really “good” or convincing but also fall flat on its face. What were some lies that people have told you that fall into the more negative of these options?
#1
Cursive writing is essential for success.
#2
you are important,and everyone accepts/cares about you.
#3
that SANTA is not REAL. what a scam.
#4
You are dumb.
#5
Sharing is caring, trust people, treat everyone the way you want to be treated.
#6
Friends telling me they have studied studied nothing for exams.
#7
If I turn on the car light at night I’ll blow up.
#8
Friends when they for the pleasure of themselves asked to watch movies or go to walk with them in college and without me they don’t have that level of ‘fun’.Well in reality they just wanted my time to be wasted as well.
#9
Ghosts do not exist and linking everything to schizophrenia.
Follow Us