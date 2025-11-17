Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Prank You Ever Played, And Who Did You Play It On? (Closed)

We love a good prank, so share it with us and let us know whether it went great or horribly wrong!
#1
This one was great in its purity and simplicity. I went to ask a coworker a question late in the day. As I got to his area I saw he was side-by-side with a female trainee, who had been there about a month. From behind I spontaneously and quietly rubbed his shoulder blade lightly. Thinking the rubbing was from her, he whipped his head around to her, aghast. And then seeing me in his peripheral, whipped his aghast towards me. In a matter of a few seconds, I terrorized him, freaked her out, we all laughed, and we carried on with business. He later told me that she was a “close person”, which added to the experience.
