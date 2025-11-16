Hey Pandas, What Was Something You Said That Sounded Really Weird Out Of Context? (Closed)

Do you catch yourself saying things that would sound weird if taken out of context? Well, I do. Please share yours.
#1
“I’m not doing jiujitsu with anyone pants-less,”
“Be a man and scrunch your feet up!”
“Don’t drop the horsey swing in the toilet!”
#2
“you can’t trust me with socks”
#3
“stop vandalizing my dead frog!”
#4
One I was playing Roblox when a duck came over to me and said “I will not ask again. Where is the garlic bread?”
#5
I told my niece (4 years old) that she could send poops but not pukes. We were in Walmart at the time and this guy was walking by and looked at me like I was a phsycopath.
#6
radiant carefree dreamy Adrien the fragrance
#7
“Hello, would you like to sign your life away to Disco Jesus, the jazz god?”
#8
“Hi Welcome to the Gayborhood my name is Walmart Jesus I’ll be your waiter for today!”
#9
Ohhh boy
“Shut up my nana ain’t gay!”
“I think my cats a lesbian.”
“This hash brown is very potato-ey.”
“Lemons add Figs equal Fart.”
“Maybe the chair has a foot fetish.”
#10
Puppet gargoyled after her farm dog and pills, but she still needs to pop.
#11
“the big gay”
#12
“Why didn’t you guys tell me it snowed before I went out in flipflops!?”
“Kitty cat go to your birdy’s nest before I take away your peanut butter!”
#13
Clean that nasty thing before it gets covered in poop!
#14
“A hamster playing poker!”
#15
“no you cannot walk dispondently into a bush”
It’s an inside joke with me and a friend of mine. We started talking about that Infront of a few other people, and they looked at us like we were crazy.
#16
Stay away from my bunnywoman!
