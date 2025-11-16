Hey Pandas, What Was A Word You Misunderstood As A Child? (Closed)

What was a word you didn’t understand and used it wrong and it ended up being really funny?
I once thought “virgin” meant a woman who hasn’t been married yet. One day, my teacher got married and I said, “I guess you’re not a virgin anymore…” She then emailed my parents and straightened it out.
I thought the word kinky had something to do with the word ‘cool” or whatever. My friends were using it, too but they apparently knew what it meant and not me… so one day at home my step brother said something and I said: “Wow, must be kinky.” And he went off on me. The end :)
I thought the word “pedestrian” was a swear word, and I was horrified when my parents said it, but then I realized that I was just being a little idiot. I’m still not the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.
I thought seduce meant to hold someone down in an act of protecting others and the person you were restraining.
I thought a crush was anyone of the opposite gender you knew. So when my parents asked me if I had a crush on anybody in elementary school, I would start listing every guy I knew. I think they were a little scared when I started to go onto boy #5 but relaxed when they realized I was naming every boy in my class
Guerillas. Always had Gorillas in my mind. Guerillas attacked…guerillas kidnappings… pretty funny if you imagine gorillas instead in your head.
I thought that a Homosexual was someone who only has sex at home.
when I was a kid, I thought emo meant an exciting moment overall, so when my friend guaranteed from the 5th grade I said ” this is emo” I was told what I learned what it meant 2 years later.
There was a TV show about young policemen called “The Rookies” and the only other time you heard the term “Rookie” was on American football broadcast when they would describe young players. So, logically I thought rookie football players moonlighted as cops.
Not a word I misunderstood but a word I certainly got wrong.
I thought in the song ‘crazy right now’ she says ‘crazy rhino’. Cut to me singing it when friends were over. My mum physically stopped the music had me repeat it and everyone burst out laughing… I still hear crazy rhino.
The second one was in hit me baby one more time. I thought she said whoopie-khan not well because. Now… logically I know that isn’t a word and it is nonsense but as a little kid, I genuinely didn’t question it. I loved the song and decided to sing it for the talent show. Whoopie-Khan and all. It’s my parents’ favourite story to share at family dinner how I so confidently sang the entirely wrong lyrics and got the crowd to sing whoopie-khan with me when I held the mic out to the audience.
I called my sister ‘sissy’ because I thought it was a way to say sister, she told me to stop.
Bonus
It is sort of related
My sister used to call frogs ‘fücks’ when she was young.
I thought the phrase “tide you over” was “tie you over” and when I found out the truth I was absolutely heart broken.
The word I always had problems with was ‘god’. Seriously. I guess I was a cynic even when I was young, because I had problems with anything that’s omnipotent, omniscient, and infinite being in complete control all the time – and somehow always needing money…
