Hey Pandas, What Was A Time Where Your Parents Went Way Too Far In An Argument? (Closed)

There have been times in our lives where your friends went too far in a joke, and your siblings in an argument. But have your parent/s or guardian/s gone too far in an argument? If so, what happened?
#1
Ummm so i had this friend and he 17 (im only 11) and i got in trouble for talking to him and they think hes a 40 y.o child trafficker/perv and it was a huge argument i ended up getting my a** beat but that happened….
#2
My dad and my mom started arguing and fighting verbally and physically when I was four and my sister was 2. It lasted everyday and I was so sick and tired of it. They ended up getting divorced, and I used to visit my dad all the time but then we stopped and I don’t know why. I haven’t seen my dad since I was 6 now, and it’s all because my parents had to argue. >:(
#3
Hey so my parents went through have 7 kid but they never really loved each other so they got divorced when i was younger in fact my mom hated him so much she didn’t stay in Houston- she went too Dallas. Dallas is awesome but I left behind my friends and everything I knew. After several court cases, I get to see my dad every other week for two days.
#4
not actually both my parents but me and my mom were arguing about god knows what and she “accidentally” called me a bastard. i think she was holding that in for a while.
#5
My mom once gave me a death threat and told me she never approved of me :P
