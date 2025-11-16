Hey Pandas, What Time Do You Go To Bed? (Closed)

by

Read the title!

#1

Right now during the summer, 3-4am. During school, usually around midnight depending when I have class

#2

usually 9-11. typically around 10:30, but sometimes i’ll stay up until 2 reading a good book.

#3

I go to bed before eight most weeknights, so I can be well-rested when my alarm goes off at 4.30 AM. Friday and Saturday it depends on my plans and level of fatigue.

#4

between 4 and 4:30am (sometimes later)

#5

Should probably be in bed around 11pm at the latest but usually I go to sleep about 3-4 am. Recent health problems have made it so I can’t drive so I’m not working right now and don’t have a set schedule. It’s messing everything up. I should go to bed earlier. A big problem is living in a studio apartment, I think. No defined spaces so everything is all together. Also, how come night time hours feel so much longer than daytime hours? I feel like I waste my whole day but at night there’s so much I wanna do and the day isn’t over until I sleep!

#6

10:00 pm

#7

I usually turn off my light around 9, but I read with a lamp for another hour or so. I don’t have a bedtime, per se, but my parents always tucked me in early, and I don’t function well with less than 7-8 hours of sleep. Thankfully I don’t have to get up before 7 for school!!

