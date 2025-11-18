Hey Pandas, What Songs Have Made You Cry? (Closed)

Not all songs are happy. Some are sad, even when they don’t mean to be. Tell me what songs you’ve heard that ripped out your heartstrings! Metaphorically, of course.
#1
“Illusion” by VNV Nation
“Erbarme dich” by Reinhard Mey
…and for very special reasons
“Throw Your Arms Around Me” by Hunters & Collectors
“Wide Open Road” by The Triffids
#2
I listened to “Ketamine” by Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum and I was SOBBING. I didn’t even get to the end of the song either before I deleted it instantly after about a minute and a half.
Fun Fact about PGTTBM: Michael C. Hall, the actor who played Dexter in “Dexter”, is the singer in this band
#3
“Around the Bend” from the HFJONE Soundtrack on youtube.
#4
“How do I Say Goodbye” by Dean Lewis
“Supermarket Flowers: by Ed Sheeran
“Six Feet Deep” by We Three
“I Can’t Carry This Anymore” by Anson Seabra
Y’all I listen to WAY too many sad songs but these always resonate deeply with me
#5
“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron is really depressing.
Vitamin String Quartet does a cover of Across the Universe by The Beatles, and both that and the original make me tear up. Just so beautiful.
#6
“I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Graicie Abrams
Ik its kind of a popular song but it basically tells the story of the past month of my life in three minutes
#7
Prom dress: mxmtoon
I can really relate to the lyrics.
#8
Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showman and Trustfall by P!nk
#9
Oh so many….
“A million tears” by Trees of Eternity…. written and sung by a woman with cancer…. she passed away before it was released…. just heartbreaking…. RIP Aleah Stanbridge…. a beautiful voice taken too soon….
Also….
“The first time ever I saw your face” by Roberta Flack
“This woman’s work” by Kate Bush
“Don’t give up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush
“Carry” by Tori Amos….
And…
“Days” and “A new England” by Kirsty MacColl….. even over 30 years since her tragic death, it still breaks my heart…. miss you Kirsty…
#10
“Tell Her You Love Her” by Echosmith ft. Mat Kearney. I relate too much to this song to not cry to it.
#11
It’s less the songs themselves more the association they have for me. One of my brothers died, and was a massive Queen fan. I now struggle to listen to “Who Wants To Live Forever” without ugly crying (love the film Highlander, and even named my eldest after MacLeod, so this has ruined the film for me somewhat). Second one is “Little Black Submarines” by the Black Keys – my nephew introduced me to the song. He passed away last year. My Niece sang an acapella version of it at his funeral (and absolutely nailed it). Now every time I hear it I coincidentally happen to be in a really dusty room / chopping onions / etc.
