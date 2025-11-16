Hey Pandas, What Song Or Songs Have You Been Listening To A Lot Lately? (Closed)

I’ve recently been listening to the same songs on repeat for hours at a time, so I was wondering if anyone else is also listening to songs a lot!
#1
Green green grass by George Ezra.
Love the lyrics.
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
#2
I can’t fix you By the Living Tombstones. I also figured out that they make a bunch of FNAF songs so I’m currently nerding out. I also was listening to Mi gente, in the name of love, everybody talks, and the good old days. Might be cringe, but hey. I’m also cringe. 😁
#3
Journey – Separate Way Mash up ( Stranger things version and original)
Mr Kitty – After Dark
Jai wolf – Lose my mind
CHVRCHES – Violent delights
#4
“Unleash” by Band Maid…. new single absolutely fkn rocks…..
#5
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, Oxygen by Beach Bunny and Maniac by Conan Gray. Also anything by Taylor Swift
#6
Pete Yorn’s “Lost Weekend” has been the groove I’ve needed recently. The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize?” For close to 10 years. Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” for almost 40.
#7
Respite on the Spitalfields by Ghost because it references one of my favorite poems (Do not go gentle into that good night) and Jack the Ripper.
Also, Whisper by the Burn the Ballroom stays on my yearly Spotify list (three years so far now).
#8
1. Ievan Polkka by Rikka
2. Believer by Imagine Dragons
3. Survivor by 2WEI
4. Im Hashem Lo Yivneh Bayis by the Kiffness (feat, Shira Choir)
I know some of these are kinda weird, but you should check them out (only if you’re interested, of course)
#9
Rose tattoo – dropkick murphys
She burns – Foy Vans (and some other songs from him. I just love his songs)
Que dieu me pardonne – kendji Girac
#10
the queen is dead by the smiths followed by fake your death by my chemical romance
#11
THE WHOLE STRANGER THINGS SOUNDTRACK
#12
Breathe by Seeb ft. Neev … Not my usual preferred style of music but this song is quite addictive…
🎵 Just breathe don’t drown your heart baby, just breathe don’t drown your heart 🎵
#13
God blessed the broken road by rascall flatts. I’m feeling really miserable lately and this song is really comforting.
#14
Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album (2022) and Best Coast’s debut album, Crazy For You (2010), have been my go-to’s for several weeks now. In a wildly different style I’ve also been enjoying William Onyeabor’s 1978 electro Afro-funk album Atomic Bomb. And you can never go wrong with the best album of the first decade of the 21st century: Neko Case’s The Fox Confessor Brings The Flood.
#15
and insane by idk who but my gf loves it so blast it whenever we can
Follow Us