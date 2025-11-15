Hey Pandas, Share What Kind Of Pets Do You Have? (Closed)

I am guessing lots of you have pets, some may not, if you do what type of animal and its breed do you want?
#1
I have a dog named Willow, and she LOVES food and chucket balls. I have a hamster named Sparrow, and she LOVES food and sleeping. Finally i get snails during summer and keep them till winter, My last snails i had were named Sky and Olive. They liked to roam around and build a new shell
#2
i have a naughty dog that never listens
#3
I have a pekingese short hair 15 or 16 were not sure and very lazy and loveable
#4
I have a mixed dog, but I think he’s a pitbull mixed with boxer since he looks like one. I also have a chihuahua which we got for free since the owner didn’t want her since she was the runt. I also have a tortoise, a tarantula, and I’m going to have a chinchilla soon!
#5
i have a fluffy little chinchilla named cobble, he is soft and a smol brat. but also a sweetie, when he wants to be. my mom has two birds, daffy a calm green Quaker parrot. Henry, a crazy Quaker parrot who is afraid of hands. then we have a placo fish.
#6
I have 2 dogs named Allie and Sheba. I also have 2 cats named Tigger and Boots.
#7
I have 2 dogs (Harley and Bagel), 2 cats (named Madeline and Tavi), 4 fish (named Amazon, Echo, iTune and eBay), 1 created gecko (named Aztec), and 3 hermit crabs (named Arlo, Gordon, and Homer
#8
I has 3 cat
#9
I have a Schnauzer his name is Leroy. He has a nerve getting crushed by his spine and his hip which was making him drag his back feet.
#10
Black lab boxer mix
#11
I have a horse called Syrup and he is the best thing in the world. he acts like a big puppy! then have a dog named pip, 6 chickens and two mice
#12
Kopi, Ember, Celo & Belle are my dogs.
George is my tortoise.
Ace, Banjo, Dolly, Dotty, Star, Ebony, Summer breeze, Jet & Darcy are my miniature donkeys.
Loki is my stallion.
Teddy & Serena are my Miniature Shetland ponies.
Devil Boi is my cockerel.
Milly, Molly, Mandy, Honey, Mocca, Dilly, Dally, Clara, Eclipse, Lavender, Camomile & Nutella (nutty) are my pygmy goats.
Cupid and Bertie are my stud pygmy goats.
Veronica the Vixen is our rescue fox (She was shot. She’ll only be with us until she better).
I’ve got a ton of chickens and ducks as well but haven’t named them all.
#13
4 Nigerian Dwarf Goats (2 girls 2 boys)
3 Cats
14 Chickens
1 Dog
Bunch of Koi Fish
1 Leopard Catfish
5 African Ciclids (fish)
1 Ditto Fish
#14
4 Goats: Star, Muffin, Vincent Van Goat, Naimo
3 Cats: Tommy, Mittens, Goose/Gus
14 Chickens: 7 dwarfs, three Musketeers, Big mama, Alice, Sausage, and one more black one.
5 African Ciclids (Fish): Speedy, Twitch, Sub 0, Black and Orange one, and Voldemort
1 Leopard Catfish: Lenny
1 Dog: Chance
1 Ditto Fish: The fish with no name
