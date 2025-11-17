Hey Pandas, What Movie Did You Love As A Kid, But Hate As An Adult? (Closed)

by

I watched Walt Disneys Dumbo the flying Elephant a couple days ago. I really loved that Movie as a Kid. But now I hate it, when I realized the animal abusing of the Elephants. I could reallyy feel my hate welling up, when that mouse is giving the director the idea about a new trick for the elephants to perform. Just wanted to screw his head off. And I so wanted to punch every clown there. Especially when they were celebrating the perfomance and brainstorming about to make a better show.

#1

Big. Stone cold classic of a kids movie, loved it growing up but….. re watched it as an adult and EW! That poor woman unknowingly has an adult relationship with a child…. It is creepy and awkward watching it now. Imagine if the roles were reversed and a man slept unknowingly with an underage girl in a woman’s body?

#2

Like alot of preteens in the late 90’s, I was obsessed with the movie “Titanic”. I absolutely loved it! I must’ve watched it at least 20 times. I watched it again a few years ago, and damn… It kinda sucks!

#3

the neverending story.

#4

Home or trolls, o genuinely loved those movies, and now they’re only funny to make fun of

#5

Can’t remember the name or producers but it was a play on the Three Little Pigs where they adopted a baby wolf who’d later be turned against them, only to defend his adopted parents in the end. Saw a video from SaberSpark about it and realized how crappy the movie actually was lol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
