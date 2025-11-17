Hey Pandas, What Makes You Smile? (Closed)

Let us know down below!
#1
Watching people talk about something they’re passionate about and really enjoy, their face just lights up
#2
making other people happy. when i really like someone i’ll do anything to make them smile and the feeling it brings when i do is amazing :)
#3
When people completely miss my jokes and I hear the WOOSH!
#4
My brother pretty much anything to do with him I smile about
#5
My cat-daughter, Luna. Even when she breaks all of my stuff by knocking them off the dresser, i cant be mad at her, she’s too cute!
#6
oh i have another. being in a show. cause it’s so much more than just a cast and crew. we’re literally a family. like today, at rehearsal we were doing blocking with me and a few other people and the rest of the people were working. and i just kinda looked out across the room and saw the crew members painting and vibing to music and everyone in their own little groups smiling and laughing and just having so much fun doing what we love. and this morning i was working some scenes with my friend since we have a few scenes together and we figured out some really good things to do to make the scene amazing. it was such a simple, incredible moment that made me smile because this is why i love theater.
#7
helping people. Seeing the way it makes their day just fills me with joy 😊
#8
The moon. No matter where I am, I always look for it and when I find I just stop what I’m doing and spend about 10 seconds smiling to it and thinking about how incredibly beautiful nature is
#9
When I leave for work in the morning, seeing my wife and our Bulldog peaceful, safe and sound asleep.
And then again coming home, reunited with them after a days work.
#10
Watching people who are good at something, doing the thing they’re good at. Woodworking, painting, textiles, playing an instrument, it doesn’t matter. I love the see the fruits of someones practice.
#11
Watching a very young child with a very young pet
#12
A little weird, but people falling over for no reason. You check if they’re okay, and then laugh.
#13
My cockatiel singing and bobbing to different tunes. He likes The Killers, Taylor Swift, and Disney. He also really likes the Addams family.
He is adorable, no matter how off key he is
#14
Potatos.
#15
My dog. He’s weird and we love him for it.
#16
My boyfriend, he really brightens my day with his presence.
#17
Seeing other people smile, people falling, people getting angry/ crying (mainly little kids), dumb or dark jokes, getting a hug from a friend, getting called pretty or anything in that area and capybaras (and every other cute animal doing dumb things)
#18
Free stuff on the side of the road.
#19
remembering summers at my grandparents summer home in HIghland Lakes, NJ
#20
Music and my dog, a chihuahua corgi mix. Also road trips.
#21
Hiking the forested mountains of western China with live Grateful Dead music playing in my head phones
#22
Playing my video games, funny stuff on Bp, funny stuff on yt, my dog
#23
Making other people happy
Hanging out with my friends who are also neurodivergents because I don’t have to pretend to be normal
Basil from OMORi
N from Murder Drones
Tails from Sonic
Tamari from a song series called Qualia Automata
BoredPanda
Fandom
#24
Pissing my bf off. Jkjk. When he cuddles with me
#25
Me and my best friend laughing from just looking at each other. I don’t know if she knows this but she’s the only person I can look in the eyes. We can just stare at each other and end up on the ground laughing. We went painting and we were drying our pictures with hair dryers and we just kept randomly poking them up so we would blow each other in the face. We also had a mini water fight in the sink area. We also got paint all over ourselves lol. This was also in public because it was a painting class. She took my social anxiety away for those moments and I love her and appreciate her so much and I don’t know if she knows that. We openly say I love you because it makes us both remember someone loves us. We have a lot of mental health struggles lol.
#26
My green leafy houseplant babies.
I’m a plant nerd, and I approve this message 😁
#27
Seeing two people of differing opinions find equal ground. Never ceases to restore my faith in humanity.
#28
Honestly just waking up every morning to another day with the people I love. Nothing brings me more joy than just being able to kiss my husband good morning and pack my kids lunches.
#29
Chilling with my daughter
Seeing my boyfriend
A clean home
Baby animals
Cats
A good day
Clean underwear fresh out of the dryer
A good back massage
Accomplishing goals
Optimism
#30
I live on acreage with my dogs ….that makes me happy. The freedom to wander around, feel the sun, watch the dogs run, play and swim, grow my plants and just be away from people. Heaven on a stick.
#31
my dog.
#32
When people seperate the art from the artist
I troll, and “people” seem to think that I have no life because of that
When the artist does something bad, it doesnt discredit the art itself. For example, Kevin Spacey was in COD Advanced Warfare. Is that campaign bad because of what he did? NO! The art is different from the artist, and almost no one gets this. I notice it a lot on BP
