Hey Pandas, What Made You Happy In The Past Few Days? (Closed)

After reading some horror stories I thought it was time for something cheerful. Just think of something small or weird that made you smile/happy.
Here is mine: one of my riders (I’m a horse riding instructor for disabled people) did 2 full rounds of trot by himself! Also, my tri-paw bunny stamped at me for the first time after his recent amputation, the little bugger is getting his attitude back. Yeah!
Please share yours!
#1
Having my dogs next to me in the sofa. I need them, their love is the best thing in my life.
#2
Well it’s been more than a few days now, but getting a really good snow, more than a couple inches but not more than a foot (without a power outage) that my kids and I could play and have fun in. Also it was was the first real snow my dad’s dog has seen and it was pure joy for him and the kids
#3
my girl friend :D
#4
Animal Crossing! I know it’s small, but I really love how my island looks so far!
#5
anime at 4 am
#6
i won a beyblade set from a youtubers hasbro combo tournament
#7
I rode with my dad in our vw bus
#8
My girlfriend :) she makes me happy every day
#9
Hubby had a heart attack Dec 10th. Dr said he is doing great now! Best thing ever!
#10
Seeing my sons grave.
#11
Easy answer; coming out of quarantine after only 7 days of having to stay inside.
#12
I dropped all my stuff in the hallway and then out of everyone my crush came and helped me pick my stuff up :)
#13
My job sent me a swag box with a cool shirt, GrubHub gift gard, and gourmet rice krispie treat :D
#14
At the beginning of the week I did my first drop on aerial silks. I have been doing it for a few months and and super proud of myself
#15
Seeing my pitbull baby every morning is the best thing in my life! He’s such a sweet baby and he always knows how to cheer me up if I’m having a bad day :)
#16
The hugs I get from my grandson🥰
#17
My sister recently had to put her dog of 16 years down. She’s been sending me pics of dogs from rescue sites that she wants to go see.🙂
#18
My 2 cats. One is my clown snuggle baby who always makes me laugh. The other is my snuggle bug nurse. Having coffee every morning with my 82 year old parents. They have been together since their teens and still so in love. It is beautiful to see. My wonderful daughter being such a strong and independent woman even through circumstances that would have broken others.
#19
My little brother’s birthday was today! We had a chaotic party, I got to meet some of his friends and he got to meet some of mine!
#20
Id been feeling a bit down but came across this tiny fabulous chicken in a charity shop, it makes me laugh every time i look at its ridiculously long legs and its high heeled boots 🤣 i dont know why it just makes me happy
#21
So I used to ski almost every day in winter because we had a ski hill across the street from our house but since we moved two years ago i haven’t been able to go skiing. Skiing is my life, my joy, my therapist and my freedom. I’m also really good at it because I’ve been skiing since I was 2 years old. Anyways, i was so scared that i would lose my passion/talent after two years. We just went skiing for the first time since we moved and i haven’t felt that good in years. I literally cried. It turned out i was just as good/passionate as i used to be. Comment if you are a skier/snowboarder or if you just want to say something
#22
House alone for a week, enjoying the silence and the peace of solitude after 2 years with 24/7 company
#23
Talking to my long-distance friends!! There’s nothing like the sound of a familiar voice to brighten up your day :D
#24
After a lot of struggle, my family is now happy where they are. Everybody has nothing to complain about. They are finally just existing and thriving. I’m so happy for them, it’s the best feeling ever.
