Hey Pandas, What Kind Of Posts Would You Like To See More Of? (Closed)

Share what would be interesting for you to see. For example; more cats, introvert memes, etc.
#1
Not what I’d like to see more of but less of these Reddit posts. This site used to be more of a showcase for ‘artistic’ endeavors, etc. Would be nice if it returned to that. Do we reall need to see reposts of “Am I the @ss”?
#2
More like what we’d rather see less of. Tiktok and those AITA ones. Especially wedding ones.
#3
memes and funny relatable posts, they take my interest more
#4
Anything that isn’t AITA (it’s already been answered there and they’re not reading here), or “Hey Reddit make up a lie for upvotes”, or “here are the same 80 war pictures you’ve seen before and twelve terrible houses” that constantly get reposted. Let’s have more under-the-radar cartoons, or people showing off their creative talents, or outfits, or .. you know.. get BP readers to make their own content instead of just reposting other websites. There are loads of us Pandas, enough to fill a website.
#5
more funny memes/cute animals/art less of those stupid reddit posts
#6
Memes, art, and comics! (Although, there’s already a lot)
#7
Beautiful photos of natural wonders from around the world.
#8
Trivia of what people learned today.
Comparison of decades – attitudes, clothes, et al.
If you could divide the US into more countries where would the borders be and what would be the new names?
Did you learn anything from cartoons? (classical music from Bugs Bunny) Whats the last thing that surprised you?
What was your favorite vacation?
What thought makes you smile?
Science, aircraft, favorite car.
#9
more ask pandas and challenged, cause seeing input from the community is fun. also more creative type stuff, i love the posts seeing what people drew or crocheted or sewed or painted, people’s talent amazes me. more cooking tips (not “hacks”) or people showing off what they cooked/baked would be cool.
#10
No more reddit b******t. Im f*****g tired of it. This site is only reddit b******t, and 90% of that s**t is fake. I hate it, and I hate it. Just go to reddit if you wanna read reddit stories made up for karma.
#11
Thrifting finds, more of “hey pandas! Show us your art” less AI c**p, memes, more obvious plant! I could go on!
#12
I love the funny pet/animal picture articles. They always crack me up.
Less Reddit and TikTok
#13
(1) Original content. I’m tired of the content-farming from Reddit, Buzzfeed, and the like. You’re all just copying one another; it’s redundant and boring. (2) Less hypocrisy. The overwhelming theme here is inclusivity…except when it comes to the US. The xenophobia prevalent not only in your articles, but also in the comments is fücking disgusting. Go read some of them and imagine how you’d feel if it was aimed at you because of your nationality, race, religion, sexuality, gender, ability, age, etc. (3) Sorry for yelling about this one, but OMG, CAN WE BLOODY HAVE THE ABILITY TO USE PARAGRAPHS, FFS.
#14
I’d really like to see new History ones. Wholesome animals are great too, and art stuff
#15
Historical photos and facts. They are incredible and you can learn a lot from all the comments.
#16
Things that arent twitter, AmErIcA bAd, MeN bAd b******t.
#17
more interesting and lighthearted ask pandas bc thats pretty much the only thing im on bc everything else on here is getting boring
#18
Others on this thread have stated this previously, but can we have more positive content on BP? I first got into Bored Panda when a post about funny animal photography popped up in my regular doom scroll feed. It was such a breath of fresh air. Now I feel like there are so many Reddit re-posts on here (especially AITA), and more of a focus on negativity generally.
I’m partial to cats and horses myself, but any positive posts about human/animal interactions would be great. I also support topics others have suggested: architecture, art, history, diversity topics, etc. Finally, I’m a huge book lover, so anything you post about books/libraries/writers will likely get an upvote from me.
And a note to fellow Pandas: You can help shape the content you want to see here. Content on most sites (and I’m assuming this is the case on BP) is generated based on previous articles and posts that have the most views, clicks, or votes. If enough of us stop clicking on Reddit re-posts for example, we’ll likely see less of it over time.
#19
art challenges
#20
Just more funny and cursed images
#21
Funny, clever, weird and/or messed up Signs and Designs.
#22
Wonders and mysteries! I love posts about weirdness, high strangeness and information that amazes and makes my mind and imagination spark.
#23
Well, I’d like to, if we must have to see reddit posts, see fun reddit posts and comments instead of people telling fake stories.
Also I’m biased but I desperately want there to be a post that’s just asexual memes because yes.
More real art instead of AI.
Shutting up about America. Every other country gets nice things said about them on this site, America doesn’t.
More memes.
#24
I love controversial topics. I know I’m probably the only one but every once in a while there are there are great posts that evoke some great back and forth and great rebuttals. It’s best when you can talk about it without someone reacting emotionally but that happens a lot.
There’s nothing better than an intelligent conversation with people who feel differently about a topic and can still be respectful and introspective. We don’t all have to agree, but we need to be able to have a conversation without immediately assuming the worst in people.
#25
I’ll answer both what I’d like to see more of, and what I’d like to see less of.
More: Tattoo related stuff, wholesome things, or more posts that involve members submitting pictures or comments.
Less;
1: AI related posts. Things like “An AI brought these 30 cartoon characters to real life”. AI stuff has this… uncanny and unnerving feel.
2: Less things posts other sources (like Reddit, Buzzfeed, etc.). It takes away from the site having to pull articles or stories from other sources.
#26
I love to see fewer posts complaining about people, showcasing their problems, etc. Bored Panda could use a little more positivity.
Also, CATS
#27
The things I laugh at the most are funny signs, bad spelling and translations.
Also, silly animal pics 📸
#28
Art, nature pictures, animal pictures, and funny comics.
#29
Here are some suggestions.
1. Embarrassing moments
2. Times where someone has blessed you.
3. What are some characteristics you want to see in leadership rolls A. Government B. Management C. Teachers and coaches.
4. Holiday moments
5. People you have judged wrong
6. People you didn’t like at first but then grew to love or vice versa
7. Times you stuck up for someone at your job or school
8. What is a class you wish was taught to school
#30
Some of the meme posts are actually really good and I’d love to see more
#31
More art, more animals, less politics!
#32
Paleontology. Wild animals. history. EDC Gear(except guns).scientific /educational facts posts. martial arts. Superheroes.
#33
less tik tok, or at least post the transcript of whats being said for those of us with poor hearing. more funny stuff is needed and maybe just one karen post with the worst of each week instead of a post every day
#34
More TIL please./ Fascinating Facts.
Although the copy and paste posts can get repetitive.
Funny animals.
More positive items like, I remained friends with an ex…
Memes!
#35
English fails and cringey s**t sound great.
#36
More pandas showing off things they mad or love, more memes and cartoons, less aita, etc. I know I’m just echoing sorry. Also maybe more stuff about being autistic or having adhd, stuff like that yk?
#37
Animals and artworks. And memes. And not just cats and dogs, although they’re very cute, but more appreciation for other beautiful and cute animals and other pets!
#38
It would also be cool if there was a discord channel or some other way to communicate
#39
Bp’s best comments
#40
need LOTS more rabbit, squirrel, and chipmunk pics, and lots more animals who are different.
#41
I love explore unknown places. More of those. I also have a fear and fascination with the ocean and deep lakes. I’d like to see more of those.
#42
I really enjoy the TIL – Today I Learnt, and interesting facts posts
#43
Classical art memes
#44
“Tell us how you really feel. I get it, some days it’s all revenge stories. Some stuff I read I’m like Sherlock Holmes trying to solve a mystery of how it happened. Oh yeah, Bridezilla stories — yes they are the arsehole, move on.”
That is how I feel. Just go to reddit for gods sake
All rfeddit articls are fake, made up for karma. You have to assume this, or youre wrong
#45
More posts on the fail/funny subreddits like crappy design, one job, therewasanattempt, boneappletea, etc
#46
light-hearted, fun themes. love the uplifting comics!
#47
I love fantastic DIY posts – you guys are super talented. Looking at your work inspires me immensely. I can watch them endlessly.
Dog photos are great :)
“Shaming posts” – we often have a version of only one page. And a sea of nasty comments… Please, let’s be more understanding with each other. I would like to see less of these posts.
And I really don’t like posts like the one about “cities I don’t want to visit again”! Most of the entries are horribly unfair.
#48
Funny, photos
#49
More history memes!!
#50
More historical, weird and funny thing about Europe.
#51
Potatos.
#52
“I am going to enjoy these next few moments of life immensely,” accompanied by a photo of something that is indeed very pleasurable and fleeting. Thoughts?
#53
I’d like to see more of the classic art memes, most of them are very clever. TIL posts good too, though some really need fact-checking. The AITA posts are a waste of space/time.
#54
need LOTS more rabbit, squirrel, and chipmunk pics, and lots more animals who are different.
#55
Funny animals of all descriptions
#56
I would (also) like to see that all these great idea’s are actually used by BP!!!
#57
I think we’ve got a good idea. Now, it’s time to take an active role. They say anyone can write on Bored Panda, so let’s do it.
#58
More cats
#59
Historical photos, love seeing into the past!
#60
Historical photos, love seeing into the past!
#61
I just thought of another one – not a kind of post, but a kind of ad. STATIC ads only please. The video auto-play ones annoy the heck out of me. Very distracting, especially on a PC.
#62
just more memes. MOOOORRE!!
#63
I like the facts and the jokes. I don’t really care about the aitas or the stories. (I am not against them. I just prefer things i can put in more comments, but not in a comment-thirsty way) Some reddit posts are okay. I also really like science memes and stuff.
#64
Entertainment, books, movies, tv, and especially live theater. We never see anything about live theater and I’m sure there are plenty of stories out there that could be told. For one, I could tell about Buster Keaton’s broken neck
#65
no posts. but high res pics on image posts. for desktop wallpaper grabbing
