Hey Pandas, What Kind Of Pet Do You Have? (Closed)

Tell me what kind of pet you have, and any other information you’d like, such as it’s name or a funny story.
#1
I hava a beta fish. He’s blue and has super big flowy yellow fins. His name is Benny, which is short for Barry B. Benson, due to his variety being called a “Bumblebee Betta”.
#2
I have a puggle the dog kind not the echidna baby kind
#3
I got a cat. I’m just not sure if she’s my pet or if I’m hers…
#4
i have a black lab and his name is blue shadow VI but we just call him blue :) every time someone pets him he flops over onto his back like a little fainting goat and it’s so cute
#5
I have a dog. He’s pure mutt and his name is Bucky Barnes and he’s an idiot. But I love him a ton.
