Hey Pandas, What Is Your Oldest And Funniest Family Story? (Closed)

#1
When me and my sister were little, my abuela was throwing a party and my mom was decorating outside, me and my sister were playing outside, when my abuelo came home from his job, my mom thought that my sister went inside with my abuelo, me and my sister were suppose to change while my abuelo showered, when he came out, my mom asked:
mom: hey did (sisters name) say hi to u?
abuelo: no she did not, I haven’t seen her
mom:but she came inside with you
abuelo: she never came inside with me
my mom was now in panic mode, and my abuelo changed as fast as he could, abuela had to keep the party guest waiting for the party start, and I was like, more cookies for me then I guess, mom ran around the whole house looking for my sister, when she checked the front yard, there she was, eating a cookie, with a tall man in a kfc shirt
kfc man: umm… this your kid
mom: where was she?
kfc dude: she was walking down the whole road(which, may I mention was a MILE long with a busy road in the middle and a kfc at the end) to the kfc
so apparently my sister was going through that just for a cookie(she also brought money and the change for some reason) and I was super mad when she got home because I thought I was gonna be a only child and she gets a cookie and I don’t,
THE END
#2
my cousin was disagreeing with me and my grandma on everything, so in a fit of controlled rage, I took a deep breath(to calm me down) and tried to say: “different strokes for different folks”
….instead I said
“different storks for different dorks”
🤦
#3
I was named after a person in movie credits
