Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Childhood Memory? (Closed)

When you were younger, I’m sure you were wishing to grow up; now, I’m sure you are wishing you were still a kid.
#1
My favorite childhood memory is when I got my hamster that I named Freddy when I was around 7. He was a white hamster with yellow spots.
#2
When was a toddler, every time I was sick and couldn’t sleep my mom would wrap me up in a blanket and sit with me on our front porch until I fell back asleep. I remember one time it was super late at night, and it was snowing. It was so dark out, yet so light because of the snow. All I could hear was my mom patting my back. I miss that :,)
#3
When our whole family went out camping for the weekend in summer and late spring.
#4
Beating my athletic enemy in something sporty. I am short, but surprisingly fast. Also good at dodging. ( Only reason I hate him is cuz he made fun of my sexuality )
#5
I have three siblings but at the time only me and my two brothers did this, we had a play set in the backyard and there was two swings and we used to get a soccer ball and two of us would go on the swings and the other would trow the ball at the swingers, then we moved and didn’t have a swing set anymore we did lots of stupid stuff on those swings I really miss.
#6
Going to my grandma’s house. At the time my great grandmother also lived there and one of the memories i remember was her telling me to turn in a circle so she could see my outfit.
#7
For Halloween and at random times during the summer my family would have outdoor movie nights where we would project a movie onto the back of the garage and eat and play, we used to have close to 100 ppl at some parties. The adults would talk while us kids played on the swings (the best seat for watching the movie) and pretend we where on a ship on the hammock. Best memories ever. I still have millions of stories but I don’t want to spam stories like I’m that old relative that always has some weird pointless story to tell.
Follow Us