Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Pet That You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

What is your favorite pet and why?
#1
My favorite pet was Freddy. He was a white hamster with yellow dots and I named him Freddy. My Mom got him for me and my sister but my sister was too young to understand. Unfortunately, I parted with Freddy when my mom and dad divorced because for some stupid reason my dad had to take him, when I took care of Freddy just fine.
#2
My 3 dogs that are alive and my other dog that sadly passed away.
#3
My hedgehog, Pixel. He is so cute and different from the “normal” pets. Its so fun to take him to the park and have people asking to pet him.
#4
My current cat Tom is by far my favorite cat but I also love my goats Star, Muffin, Vinny and Naimo.
#5
My dog, Boss. He was a pitbull with black an white fur. He was the most amazing dog I’ve ever had. Me and my sibs would always have fun with him, cuddle with him, and love him. Sadly, Boss died on April 9th, 2020 because of a stroke. He became blind after and my parents took him to a vet. That’s where he was deaf, and my parents had no choice but to put him down. He was 12 years old and I still miss him. He was with me for 12 years. I’m 13 now :(
