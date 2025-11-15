Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Fear, And Has It Happened To You? (Closed)

Hi! Fears are not fun, aren’t they. Sometimes, we even go through them! Has it ever happened to you?
#1
My biggest fear isn’t exactly a phobia but it is just something I’m terrified of happening to me. I have a fear of watching someone commit suicide. Just the thought of watching someone end their life in front of me makes me shiver. I do not like thinking about it at all but its such a serious topic that just sits in the back of my mind and I think about it when I’m trying to sleep…
#2
So don’t judge, but I’m claustrophobic, and especially in the dark because I just feel like the dark is about to eat me up. Like there is just a small box and I’m in it.
#3
Ive got 2. 1: That when I shave Ill tear my skin off and bleed to death. And 2: If I floss to hard I will tear my teeth out and bleed to death.
I just dont like blood
#4
Needles……….I hate the idea of something small and sharp in your skin, and it kinda hurts.
#5
My biggest fears are some one hiding and waiting to jump out and boat crashes.
#6
Fear fears…let me share out first. Being abandoned. BOOM. It’s kinda hard to stay happy even when people leave. But…that’s life man.
#7
I have Spectrophobia. The fear of mirrors and or what you might see in them.
#8
I have a fear of losing my friends. Like they drift away and I’ll lose someone that I love and never see or talk to them again. It doesn’t take much to end friendships, and that terrifies me.
