Hey Pandas What Is Your Best Karen Encounter?

Karen is the name given to one when they are shown being entitled and acting up, just to get their way What are y’all’s best or worst karen encounter in the wild?
#1
I worked at a rental car counter.
A very angry man called the counter. He had rented a car a couple hours earlier in the day and now the car won’t open. Between the yelling and cursing he’s saying the key doesn’t work and the remote doesn’t work to unlock the doors. I’m trying to get his location and vehicle information to try to help. He yells for his wife to tell him the address of their vacation home.
While we wait for her he tells me how he’s gone grocery shopping and now his frozen food is melting. And his ice cream, his ICE CREAM IS MELTING.
He paused.
He says,
“Where’s my groceries, someone stole my groceries? They were right here in the back seat and now they’re gone.”
I hear his wife in the background saying something.
He starts yelling and cursing again, this time at himself. He was trying to open someone else’s car. He went back to his own rental car and it unlocked fine, got his groceries. Not sure how much ice cream was lost though 🙄
#2
well idk if this counts, and you’ll get better answers as more people come across this post, but my older sister’s manager IS a Karen. not even kidding. t h e y h a v e r i s e n . . .
#3
I met a Karen named Karen. I asked her what’s her name. She said Karen. I said “figures.” She said, “excuse me!?” and went on to call my manager. Worth it.
