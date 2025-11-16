Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Teacher You’ve Had? (Closed)

What is the worst teacher you’ve had in all of your school years?
#1
We had a teacher in about 6th grade. He made another teacher cry and yelled at us all the time. Every single student made a complaint about him in the student survey. He’s still there.
#2
my second grade teacher gave students yellow slips and calls home for talking too loud and cutting in line. she also did not do a very good job of teaching about the civil rights movement as our field trip that term was to a police station as she introduced us to the mostly white police team.
#3
One time I was on the bus home from a field trip when I was in 4th grade. I have asthma that’s affected a lot when it gets colder. Well it was the end of fall and the weather was getting colder so I was coughing more. On the way home on the bus my teacher said she didn’t want to hear a peep from anyone not even a cough. She said it would be a competition between the left and right side of the bus and which ever side won got a prize. Well I didn’t want to cough and get yelled at by everyone so I tried to hold it in which just made it worse. Eventually I just couldn’t hold it anymore and my asthma was getting worse. I finally told the teacher when I started gagging to the point where I threw up. To this day if I cough a lot I’ll gag and almost throw up
