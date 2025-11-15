Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Movie Logic You Have Seen? (Closed)

We all know, some movies don’t make sense, so what’s the worst ones you’ve seen?
#1
cats are faster than mice to why cant tom catch him
#2
In “The 100”, there are a few scenes in the first episode. one scene where a girl was being eaten by a massive shark sixed water snake, they saved her, with barely a deep cut. LOGIC PEOPLE!
#3
Nobody:
Every movie ever: I spent 10 minutes putting a band aid on you! Healing 101! Now I love you!
#4
It seems like even the slightest damage to a vehicle in a movie results in a large explosion, no matter if the car just fell off a cliff or if 2 cars crashed into each other. Shooting a gas tank left a tiny dent, and bang! A terrific explosion turns the car into a burst of flames
#5
Ugly nerd takes off glasses and let hair down and is suddenly the hottest.
#6
you need to speak in a mic? well first it needs to be a rusty Thomas the tank engine in sudden death mode.
#7
Popular boy bullies nerdy girl. Nerdy girl hates popular boy. Nerdy girl takes of glasses, puts on ooty shorts and is super hot now. Popular boy falls in love with girl. Intead of kicking him in the balls nerdy girl loves him back…
#8
Any horror movie. OH NO! Evil monster is chasing us. Lets run into the attic. Or even better, the basement. And then split up. And of course, it’s always night time, with a full moon. It’s like, ‘Where should we go? Either the room full of knives, or the room with the chainsaws.’ Perfect logic am I right
#9
In movies where people are lost in the wilderness, the men are all dirty and have facial hair, while the women are somehow clean-shaven all over their bodies, have perfect makeup, and perfect hair. Excuse me. What??
#10
The city is on fire and then your gone for 10 minutes and it’s fine
#11
That IN EVERY DISNEY MOVIE- LIKE IN FROZEN 2, THEY NEVER HAVE TO EAT, SHOWER FROM GREASY HAIR, PEE, AND SLEEP- LIKE HOW!!?
