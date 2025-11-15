Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Friend You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

I recently had a breakup with a friend and felt so good after she was really toxic and I want to hear your stories so I know I’m not alone in this.
#1
I cannot remember her name, but she told someone who I didn’t even like that I had a crush on him for literally no reason and when I told her that I didn’t really like her anymore she told me that I was racist for not liking a black person (she was black) – she was serious about it, too. I was a really good friend to her and never did anything like that to her or anyone who she cared about.
#2
We were doing karaoke at Friend 1’s house. Friend 2 (The mean one) believed she was the best at singing. She kept telling everyone she would beat them in the karaoke game and whenever we lost she would be like, “See? I’M THE BEST! Suckers.”
#3
I was friends with this girl for two and a half years we got put in a group together and got in a argument, that is when she told me that she hated me and has for the past two years here are her exact words copy and pasted,” 2 YEARS AGO IS WHAT U DID IK U DONT HAVE ANY FRIENDS BUT U SHOULD HAVE TAKEN A BIG FAT HINT BUT NO” “GUIN I NEVER LIKED U” and we never spoke again.
#4
My friend in 6th grade (last year) was cool, until we did a roast battle and I said that she was BUILT like a snowman. She became mad and said that I LOOKED like a brown snowman (I’m light skin). Her other friend said that I was racist for saying that she looked like one (she was also light skin). We haven’t talked since until now. They’re both in my class vut we don’t talk much. Only when we’re playing a class game like Kahoot or Blooket.
#5
I had two friends let’s call them friend 1 and friend 2. Friend 1 and I had gone through a few large(ish) arguments in sixth grade. Not to mention the fact that also in that year I started having anxiety attacks and she got mad at me because I wasn’t going to school (even after I told her what was going on). In seventh grade she started ignoring me and hanging out with older girls who I got a really bad vibe from. That year wasn’t much fun, but at least friend 2 and I helped each other through it. One of the worst things she did was come up us on Valentine’s Day while we were talking and give friend 2 a hug and chocolates and completely ignored me.
#6
A past friend I hate now used my past stupidity and kindness and I did everything she said. She only talked about things she liked and never cared I hated it. She made me bully someone (i didn’t realise it was bullying then) and she ended up giving me trust issues and I think she is the reason I hate hugging my friends. (she used to hug me and I was to shy to say that I didn’t want to hug) I wish I could hug my friends..
#7
Okay. This friend, lets call her K, was back in like 4th grade before I knew I was Bi. She was always talking about gayness. She said she was gay, (later was in fact straight) joked gay related jokes, etc. But she only hung out with me to get to know my best friend (Let’s call her S) (Who is still my best friend today
#8
Ok so this was in 5th grade (In 8th now) and there was this kid that would take stuff and not give it back, be very hypocritical, and tries to act like a cool kid (Like the 14-year-old teens that act cool when they act more like a 5-year-old).
#9
he used to tell me buy this buy that but im over it he was a bad friend he moved to another school and didnt eve say good bye i cried for a week after that then he didnt even call me to see if i was good instead he blocked me because hes to ‘cool’ now
#10
ALEAH FRICKEN SMITH (aleah smith) SHE WAS THE WORST FRIEND SO SHES MY EX BEST FRIEND, UGH I HATE HER, WHY COULDN’T SHE BE ONE OF THE MISSING KIDS IN FNAF
